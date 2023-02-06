Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 73, Warren Howland 39
Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 45
Barberton 47, Louisville Aquinas 29
Beechwood, Ky. 64, Cin. Christian 7
Bellaire 45, Hannibal River 44
Beloit W. Branch 53, Carrollton 41
Belpre 50, Caldwell 48
Blanchester 54, Felicity-Franklin 32
Bristol 50, Warren JFK 38
Brooklyn 56, Lorain Clearview 24
Bryan 67, Millbury Lake 31
Can. McKinley 61, Massillon 34
Canfield 51, Louisville 36
Canfield S. Range 42, Struthers 41
Carey 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 16
Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Orange 33
Cin. Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41
Cols. Franklin Hts. 58, West 5
Convoy Crestview 51, Haviland Wayne Trace 18
Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 38
Delphos Jefferson 52, Ft. Jennings 30
Eastlake North 48, Perry 40
Fostoria 48, Old Fort 26
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Brookfield 42
Girard 60, Niles McKinley 23
Grafton Midview 47, Brunswick 31
Hanoverton United 63, Lisbon David Anderson 13
Ironton St. Joseph 39, Latham Western 36
Lakeside Danbury 80, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 13
Leipsic 38, McComb 37
Lisbon Beaver 50, Minerva 46
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Akr. Springfield 50
Lyndhurst Brush 52, Cle. Hay 47
Malvern 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30
Manchester 55, New Boston Glenwood 40
Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter’s 5
Marietta 72, Pomeroy Meigs 46
Massillon Jackson 57, Wooster 48
Medina 56, Elyria Cath. 48
Mogadore 54, Akr. North 11
New Carlisle Tecumseh 64, Greenville 56
New Middletown Spring. 45, Atwater Waterloo 38
Newton Falls 39, Campbell Memorial 20
Norton 63, Ravenna 14
Orwell Grand Valley 45, Windham 39
Peninsula Woodridge 59, Mogadore Field 43
Poland Seminary 60, Cortland Lakeview 26
Richmond Edison 46, Madonna, W.Va. 39
Rootstown 48, Kirtland 32
STVM 81, Cle. VASJ 25
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18
Streetsboro 65, Akr. Coventry 40
Sylvania Northview 37, Oregon Clay 29
Tol. Christian 61, Miller City 39
Van Wert 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 44
Weir, W.Va. 67, Toronto 29
Willard 65, Ashland 59
Youngs. Boardman 53, Chardon NDCL 37
Youngs. Liberty 55, Warren Champion 53
Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Zanesville 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbiana Crestview vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/