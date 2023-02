Local Scoreboard

ROSECRANS 45

ZANESVILLE 31

AFTER ONLY LEADING BY 3 AT HALF ELLA LAMBERT WOULD LEAD THE WAY FOR THE LADY BISHOPS IN THIS ONE. SCORING 17 OF HER A CAREER HIGH 25 POINTS IN THE SECOND HALF AND SHE WOULD HAVE SOME HELP FROM ALAINA BERRY WHO CHIPPED IN 10 AS WELL.

ROSECRANS NOW MOVES TO 12-9 ON THE SEASON AS THEY GET READY TO WRAP UP THE SEASON AGAINST WELLINGTON BEFORE LOOKING AHEAD TO TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC TO START THEIR TOURNAMENT RUN ON THE 16TH.

AND FOR ZANESVILLE KANDREA SOWERS LEAD THE WAY WITH 18 POINTS. AS THE LADY BLUE DEVILS MOVE TO 9-12 ON THE YEAR. AND THEY WILL BE BACK IN ACTION WEDNESDAY WHEN THEY HOST NEWARK CATHOLIC BEFORE STARTING THEIR TOURNAMENT RUN AGAINST MAYSVILLE ON THE 15TH.

LAKEWOOD 39

TRIMBLE 37

RIVER VIEW 24

RIDGEWOOD 23