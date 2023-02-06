Little Ones Learn Literacy at the South Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System strives to promote literacy across all of its branches throughout the county. South Branch Customer Service Specialist Jennifer Heston announced a program that orients youth with literacy in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Jammie Jamboree is an evening storytime program. It is for children ages 0 through 7-years-old or even older if they would like to come,” Heston said. “And it’s a great alternative to our daytime storytime programs for folks who can’t make it to those. We do it about once a month and they can come in their pajamas, bring blankets, bring pillows, it’s just a nice relaxed atmosphere.”

Heston explained how the program familiarizes the youth to literacy by targeting different aspects of the fundamentals and by making it fun. Learning literacy involves the sounding of words, building a vocabulary, recognizing words as sounds and as print, learning the alphabet, narrative skills, enjoyment of literacy, understanding and employment of those skills.

“Where we’ll be reading stories, singing songs, playing games, and also working on developing and strengthening those early literacy skills,” Heston said.

The next Jammie Jamboree will take place 6 p.m. February 9th, at the South library on Maysville Pike and will run for about 45 minutes.