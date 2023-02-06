Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident.

25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they received a call in reference to a shooting in the area of the 23000 block of State Route 83 in Coshocton.

Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the victims who told Deputies that the suspect fled the scene in a red Pontiac vehicle.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle on US 36 . They say Binning fled the vehicle on foot and was located not far from the vehicle and taken into custody.