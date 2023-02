A fatal fire took place in Coshocton County on Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of Locust Street around 11pm. When emergency crews arrived they said there were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the two-story structure.

After fire personnel were able to make entry they found a 70-year-old male deceased inside.

The Coshocton County Coroner’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.