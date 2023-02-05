The Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra Performed at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD, OH – The Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra filled the air with music and love on February 5th.



Inside the Brown Chapel on the Muskingum University campus, the Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra performed a Chamber Ensemble Concert. The concert was titled Classic Jazz with Strings Attached. They played classic and romance music in honor of Valentines Day being days away. The string quartet was just four individuals.

“Just for the string quartet, we have four. It’s two violins, viola, and cello. I’m actually just doing viola today rather than conducting which I usually do.” Music Director and Conductor Dr. Laura E. Schumann stated.



The four performers have been practicing since January for this lovely one hour concert, and have been preparing for more concerts in the near future.

“As a music director I pretty much get to do most of everything. As far as programming the music and getting all the musicians together and doing all those things. For this particular one, I get to sit back and just play music with my friends and colleagues. It’s fun to be able to do that.” Schumann said.

For more information on the Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra, visit the link below.

seoso.org