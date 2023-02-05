Harry Kane becomes outright leading scorer for Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane became Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer with his goal against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was the England captain’s 267th goal for the club — one more than the late Jimmy Greaves, who played for Tottenham from 1961-70.

Kane scored his first goal for Tottenham in December 2011.

He now has 200 goals in the Premier League, only the third player to do so after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports