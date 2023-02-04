Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 73, Elk Grove 63
Arthur Christian 56, Georgetown La Salette 44
Ashton-Franklin Center 61, Stillman Valley 60
Athens 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40
Augusta Southeastern 56, Steeleville 41
Beardstown 48, Pawnee 37
Beecher 74, Watseka (coop) 37
Belleville East 66, Springfield Lanphier 33
Benton 65, Lawrenceville 54
Biggsville West Central 54, Alton Marquette 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 82, Williamsville 71
Brimfield 61, West Prairie 29
Buffalo Grove 84, The Prairie School, Wis. 59
Camp Point Central 63, Griggsville-Perry 29
Carbondale 44, Granite City 31
Carmi White County 38, Mt. Carmel 33
Centralia 62, Salem 34
Centralia Christ Our Rock 88, Grayville 52
Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 52, Westmont 45
Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Providence-St. Mel 25
Chicago (Jones) 62, Proviso West 50
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 62
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 64
Christopher 61, Cobden 28
Crystal Lake South 79, Chicago (Butler) 70
Dakota 39, Warren 38
DeKalb 56, Dixon 35
Deerfield 52, Edgewood, Wis. 49
Downers North 54, Glenbrook South 43
Du Quoin 60, Chester 43
Dundee-Crown 64, Elgin 31
Edwardsville 44, Waterloo 28
Evanston Township 66, Glenbard West 64, OT
Fairbury Prairie Central 41, Pleasant Plains 27
Farina South Central 56, Bluford Webber 52
Fenwick 59, Chicago (Clark) 30
Forreston 65, Freeport (Aquin) 57
Franklin, Wis. 71, Chicago Mt. Carmel 68
Galena 59, Sterling Newman 53
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67, Cissna Park 36
Grant Park 48, Peotone 39
Greenfield-Northwestern 60, Piasa Southwestern 52
Hamilton County 44, Gallatin County 35
Hinsdale Central 70, Plainfield East 65
Illinois Valley Central 54, Illini Central 52
Jacksonville ISD 56, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 35
Johnsburg 64, Marengo 54
Johnston City 55, Hardin County 22
Joliet West 60, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 56
Lake Forest 64, Niles North 59
Lake Park 45, Highland Park 21
Lena-Winslow 46, River Ridge 44
Lincoln 46, Charleston 40
Lincoln Way Central 67, Thornton Fractional South 40
Lyons 62, Hinsdale South 40
Machesney Park Harlem 50, L.F. Academy 47
Madison 81, Lovejoy 61
Maine South 65, Mather 51
Marmion 68, Glenbard South 51
Maroa-Forsyth 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 47
Mascoutah 55, Herrin 53
Massac County 58, Carterville 41
McGivney Catholic High School 54, Lebanon 33
Metamora 68, Peoria Notre Dame 45
Metea Valley 57, Conant 48
Miller Career, Mo. 79, Breese Mater Dei 53
Moline 81, Bloomington 53
Morton 40, East Peoria 36
Naperville Neuqua Valley 79, Bartlett 60
Nashville 40, El Paso-Gridley 39
New Trier 63, Lakeside Lutheran, Wis. 59
Nokomis 68, Hillsboro 39
Normal Community 61, Yorkville Christian 42
Norris City (NCOE) 75, Goreville 71
O’Fallon 55, Chaminade, Mo. 50
Ohio Deaf, Ohio 53, Jacksonville ISD 37
Olney (Richland County) 58, Harrisburg 30
Orion 67, Geneseo 48
Oswego 78, Prairie Ridge 74, 2OT
Pana 36, Taylorville 35
Paris 63, Chrisman 25
Pearl City 67, LaMoille 51
Pekin 53, Canton 37
Peoria Christian 73, Roanoke-Benson 41
Pinckneyville 64, Freeburg 49
Plainfield North 66, Naperville North 45
Pontiac 43, New Berlin 40
Proviso East 64, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55
Racine St. Catherine’s, Wis. 46, Batavia 44
Raymond Lincolnwood 55, Carlinville 31
Red Hill 55, Union (Dugger), Ind. 54
Riverside-Brookfield 58, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57
Rockford Christian Life 58, Amboy 57
Rockford Guilford 74, Stevenson 68
Rockford Lutheran 73, Byron 46
Rockridge 50, Rock Island 49
Rolling Meadows 69, Libertyville 43
Romeoville 66, Willowbrook 63
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Normal West 42
Saint Thomas More, Wis. 63, Prospect 62
Seneca 42, Wilmington 33
Sparta 75, Metro-East Lutheran 44
Springfield 59, SIUE Charter 33
Springfield Southeast 68, Belleville West 57
St. Edward 58, West Chicago 50
St. Ignatius 77, Lincoln Park 67
St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Auburn 57
St. Marys Springs, Wis. 80, Northridge Prep 40
Teutopolis 73, Robinson 41
Tolton Catholic, Mo. 70, East St. Louis 59
Trenton Wesclin 70, New Athens 49
United Township High School 67, Monmouth-Roseville 44
Vashon, Mo. 56, Simeon 46
Vernon Hills 55, Lake Zurich 45
Von Steuben 44, Schurz 40, OT
Walther Christian Academy 81, Elmwood Park 58
Waterloo Gibault 63, Okawville 37
Wayne City 45, Flora 33
Wells 80, Richards 58
Winchester (West Central) 54, Alton Marquette 46
Winnebago 44, Lanark Eastland 40
Woodstock Marian 70, Hope Academy 65
Woodstock North 58, Richmond-Burton 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/