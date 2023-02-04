Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 73, Elk Grove 63

Arthur Christian 56, Georgetown La Salette 44

Ashton-Franklin Center 61, Stillman Valley 60

Athens 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40

Augusta Southeastern 56, Steeleville 41

Beardstown 48, Pawnee 37

Beecher 74, Watseka (coop) 37

Belleville East 66, Springfield Lanphier 33

Benton 65, Lawrenceville 54

Biggsville West Central 54, Alton Marquette 46

Bloomington Central Catholic 82, Williamsville 71

Brimfield 61, West Prairie 29

Buffalo Grove 84, The Prairie School, Wis. 59

Camp Point Central 63, Griggsville-Perry 29

Carbondale 44, Granite City 31

Carmi White County 38, Mt. Carmel 33

Centralia 62, Salem 34

Centralia Christ Our Rock 88, Grayville 52

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 52, Westmont 45

Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Providence-St. Mel 25

Chicago (Jones) 62, Proviso West 50

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 65, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 62

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 64

Christopher 61, Cobden 28

Crystal Lake South 79, Chicago (Butler) 70

Dakota 39, Warren 38

DeKalb 56, Dixon 35

Deerfield 52, Edgewood, Wis. 49

Downers North 54, Glenbrook South 43

Du Quoin 60, Chester 43

Dundee-Crown 64, Elgin 31

Edwardsville 44, Waterloo 28

Evanston Township 66, Glenbard West 64, OT

Fairbury Prairie Central 41, Pleasant Plains 27

Farina South Central 56, Bluford Webber 52

Fenwick 59, Chicago (Clark) 30

Forreston 65, Freeport (Aquin) 57

Franklin, Wis. 71, Chicago Mt. Carmel 68

Galena 59, Sterling Newman 53

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67, Cissna Park 36

Grant Park 48, Peotone 39

Greenfield-Northwestern 60, Piasa Southwestern 52

Hamilton County 44, Gallatin County 35

Hinsdale Central 70, Plainfield East 65

Illinois Valley Central 54, Illini Central 52

Jacksonville ISD 56, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 35

Johnsburg 64, Marengo 54

Johnston City 55, Hardin County 22

Joliet West 60, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 56

Lake Forest 64, Niles North 59

Lake Park 45, Highland Park 21

Lena-Winslow 46, River Ridge 44

Lincoln 46, Charleston 40

Lincoln Way Central 67, Thornton Fractional South 40

Lyons 62, Hinsdale South 40

Machesney Park Harlem 50, L.F. Academy 47

Madison 81, Lovejoy 61

Maine South 65, Mather 51

Marmion 68, Glenbard South 51

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Champaign St. Thomas More 47

Mascoutah 55, Herrin 53

Massac County 58, Carterville 41

McGivney Catholic High School 54, Lebanon 33

Metamora 68, Peoria Notre Dame 45

Metea Valley 57, Conant 48

Miller Career, Mo. 79, Breese Mater Dei 53

Moline 81, Bloomington 53

Morton 40, East Peoria 36

Naperville Neuqua Valley 79, Bartlett 60

Nashville 40, El Paso-Gridley 39

New Trier 63, Lakeside Lutheran, Wis. 59

Nokomis 68, Hillsboro 39

Normal Community 61, Yorkville Christian 42

Norris City (NCOE) 75, Goreville 71

O’Fallon 55, Chaminade, Mo. 50

Ohio Deaf, Ohio 53, Jacksonville ISD 37

Olney (Richland County) 58, Harrisburg 30

Orion 67, Geneseo 48

Oswego 78, Prairie Ridge 74, 2OT

Pana 36, Taylorville 35

Paris 63, Chrisman 25

Pearl City 67, LaMoille 51

Pekin 53, Canton 37

Peoria Christian 73, Roanoke-Benson 41

Pinckneyville 64, Freeburg 49

Plainfield North 66, Naperville North 45

Pontiac 43, New Berlin 40

Proviso East 64, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55

Racine St. Catherine’s, Wis. 46, Batavia 44

Raymond Lincolnwood 55, Carlinville 31

Red Hill 55, Union (Dugger), Ind. 54

Riverside-Brookfield 58, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57

Rockford Christian Life 58, Amboy 57

Rockford Guilford 74, Stevenson 68

Rockford Lutheran 73, Byron 46

Rockridge 50, Rock Island 49

Rolling Meadows 69, Libertyville 43

Romeoville 66, Willowbrook 63

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Normal West 42

Saint Thomas More, Wis. 63, Prospect 62

Seneca 42, Wilmington 33

Sparta 75, Metro-East Lutheran 44

Springfield 59, SIUE Charter 33

Springfield Southeast 68, Belleville West 57

St. Edward 58, West Chicago 50

St. Ignatius 77, Lincoln Park 67

St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Auburn 57

St. Marys Springs, Wis. 80, Northridge Prep 40

Teutopolis 73, Robinson 41

Tolton Catholic, Mo. 70, East St. Louis 59

Trenton Wesclin 70, New Athens 49

United Township High School 67, Monmouth-Roseville 44

Vashon, Mo. 56, Simeon 46

Vernon Hills 55, Lake Zurich 45

Von Steuben 44, Schurz 40, OT

Walther Christian Academy 81, Elmwood Park 58

Waterloo Gibault 63, Okawville 37

Wayne City 45, Flora 33

Wells 80, Richards 58

Winchester (West Central) 54, Alton Marquette 46

Winnebago 44, Lanark Eastland 40

Woodstock Marian 70, Hope Academy 65

Woodstock North 58, Richmond-Burton 31

