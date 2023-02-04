Saturday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 41, Saucon Valley 30

Bayard Rustin High School 57, Methacton 52

Central Columbia 67, Midd-West 15

Central Dauphin 39, Hempfield 35

Chester 51, Freire Charter 49

Conestoga 51, Owen J Roberts 39

Jenkintown 32, Lincoln Leadership 26

Jim Thorpe 44, Pottsville Nativity 40

Lansdale Catholic 62, Mount St. Joseph 38

Laurel 50, Freedom Area 46

Lebanon 67, Reading 40

Lewisburg 53, Danville 20

Lourdes Regional 40, Meadowbrook Christian 34

Loyalsock 62, Southern Columbia 55

Moniteau 48, West Shamokin 42

Montoursville 42, Shamokin 33

Oil City 40, Bradford 28

Port Allegany 41, Oswayo 28

Red Lion 53, Manheim Township 29

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, Ohio 60, Cambridge Springs 29

South Williamsport 43, Neumann 36

Sun Valley 45, Academy Park 30

Unionville 43, Coatesville 35

West Chester East 52, Harriton 44

York Suburban 61, Dover 31

