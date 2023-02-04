Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 41, Saucon Valley 30
Bayard Rustin High School 57, Methacton 52
Central Columbia 67, Midd-West 15
Central Dauphin 39, Hempfield 35
Chester 51, Freire Charter 49
Conestoga 51, Owen J Roberts 39
Jenkintown 32, Lincoln Leadership 26
Jim Thorpe 44, Pottsville Nativity 40
Lansdale Catholic 62, Mount St. Joseph 38
Laurel 50, Freedom Area 46
Lebanon 67, Reading 40
Lewisburg 53, Danville 20
Lourdes Regional 40, Meadowbrook Christian 34
Loyalsock 62, Southern Columbia 55
Moniteau 48, West Shamokin 42
Montoursville 42, Shamokin 33
Oil City 40, Bradford 28
Port Allegany 41, Oswayo 28
Red Lion 53, Manheim Township 29
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, Ohio 60, Cambridge Springs 29
South Williamsport 43, Neumann 36
Sun Valley 45, Academy Park 30
Unionville 43, Coatesville 35
West Chester East 52, Harriton 44
York Suburban 61, Dover 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/