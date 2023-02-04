Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 43

Antioch 64, Wauconda 58

Athens 45, North-Mac 38

Batavia 49, St. Charles East 39

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 51, Centralia 22

Breese Mater Dei 61, Miller Career, Mo. 34

Carterville 51, Herrin 38

Chicago Resurrection 59, De La Salle 38

Cissna Park 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25

Clinton 82, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62

Dixon 54, Plainfield North 48

Dunlap 47, Washington 44

Fremd 75, Willowbrook 34

Geneseo 66, Aurora (West Aurora) 58

Geneva 62, Wheaton North 48

Gilman Iroquois West 43, Cullom Tri-Point 34

Grayslake Central 58, North Chicago 8

Grayslake North 47, Lakes Community 38

Hamilton County 36, Pinckneyville 34

Hersey 60, Evanston Township 51

Illinois Valley Central 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 59, Joliet West 52

Lake Park 48, Wheaton Warrenville South 42

Lake Zurich 39, Palatine 25

Libertyville 45, New Trier 36

Lincoln 61, Collinsville 27

Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40

Lisle 53, Holy Trinity 36

Machesney Park Harlem 32, DeKalb 25

Marist 59, Joliet Catholic 28

Metro-East Lutheran 40, Springfield Lutheran 33

Monmouth-Roseville 64, Farmington 37

Montini 53, St. Ignatius 37

Nazareth 48, Carmel 24

Normal Community 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 26

Normal West 42, Bloomington 34

Oneida (ROWVA) 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 56

Orion 36, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 33

Payton 56, North Shore Country Day 36

Peoria (H.S.) 81, Urbana 24

Peoria Christian 81, Roanoke-Benson 51

Peoria Notre Dame 69, Champaign Central 29

Peotone 60, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39

Princeton 52, La Salle-Peru 49

Prospect 73, Stevenson 58

Quincy 53, Moline 27

Richwoods 74, Danville 25

River Forest Trinity 67, Fenwick 44

Rock Island Alleman 45, Galesburg 42

Sandoval 57, Red Hill 31

Schaumburg 51, Sandburg 41

Schaumburg Christian 49, South Beloit 43

Serena 50, Ottawa Marquette 35

St. Charles North 53, Glenbard North 22

St. Laurence 56, Rosary 42

Stagg 51, Joliet Central 43

Taft 49, Maine West 40

Taylorville 59, Mount Vernon 54

Waubonsie Valley 55, St. Francis 39

Westmont 55, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 39

Willows 47, Aurora Math-Science 11

Winnebago 61, Lanark Eastland 41

York 50, Oswego East 24

