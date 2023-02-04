Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 54, Hinckley-Big Rock 43
Antioch 64, Wauconda 58
Athens 45, North-Mac 38
Batavia 49, St. Charles East 39
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 51, Centralia 22
Breese Mater Dei 61, Miller Career, Mo. 34
Carterville 51, Herrin 38
Chicago Resurrection 59, De La Salle 38
Cissna Park 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25
Clinton 82, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62
Dixon 54, Plainfield North 48
Dunlap 47, Washington 44
Fremd 75, Willowbrook 34
Geneseo 66, Aurora (West Aurora) 58
Geneva 62, Wheaton North 48
Gilman Iroquois West 43, Cullom Tri-Point 34
Grayslake Central 58, North Chicago 8
Grayslake North 47, Lakes Community 38
Hamilton County 36, Pinckneyville 34
Hersey 60, Evanston Township 51
Illinois Valley Central 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 59, Joliet West 52
Lake Park 48, Wheaton Warrenville South 42
Lake Zurich 39, Palatine 25
Libertyville 45, New Trier 36
Lincoln 61, Collinsville 27
Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40
Lisle 53, Holy Trinity 36
Machesney Park Harlem 32, DeKalb 25
Marist 59, Joliet Catholic 28
Metro-East Lutheran 40, Springfield Lutheran 33
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Farmington 37
Montini 53, St. Ignatius 37
Nazareth 48, Carmel 24
Normal Community 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 26
Normal West 42, Bloomington 34
Oneida (ROWVA) 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 56
Orion 36, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 33
Payton 56, North Shore Country Day 36
Peoria (H.S.) 81, Urbana 24
Peoria Christian 81, Roanoke-Benson 51
Peoria Notre Dame 69, Champaign Central 29
Peotone 60, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39
Princeton 52, La Salle-Peru 49
Prospect 73, Stevenson 58
Quincy 53, Moline 27
Richwoods 74, Danville 25
River Forest Trinity 67, Fenwick 44
Rock Island Alleman 45, Galesburg 42
Sandoval 57, Red Hill 31
Schaumburg 51, Sandburg 41
Schaumburg Christian 49, South Beloit 43
Serena 50, Ottawa Marquette 35
St. Charles North 53, Glenbard North 22
St. Laurence 56, Rosary 42
Stagg 51, Joliet Central 43
Taft 49, Maine West 40
Taylorville 59, Mount Vernon 54
Waubonsie Valley 55, St. Francis 39
Westmont 55, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 39
Willows 47, Aurora Math-Science 11
Winnebago 61, Lanark Eastland 41
York 50, Oswego East 24
