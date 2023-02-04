Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 64, Wauconda 58

Athens 45, North-Mac 38

Batavia 49, St. Charles East 39

Breese Mater Dei 61, Miller Career, Mo. 34

Carterville 51, Herrin 38

Chicago Resurrection 59, De La Salle 38

Dixon 54, Plainfield North 48

Grayslake North 47, Lakes Community 38

Hamilton County 36, Pinckneyville 34

Illinois Valley Central 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 59, Joliet West 52

Lake Zurich 37, Palatine 27

Libertyville 45, New Trier 36

Lincoln 61, Collinsville 27

Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40

Lisle 53, Holy Trinity 36

Machesney Park Harlem 32, DeKalb 25

Marist 59, Joliet Catholic 28

Metro-East Lutheran 40, Springfield Lutheran 33

Nazareth 48, Carmel 24

Normal Community 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 26

Normal West 42, Bloomington 34

Oneida (ROWVA) 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 56

Orion 36, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 33

Payton 56, North Shore Country Day 36

Peoria (H.S.) 81, Urbana 24

Peoria Notre Dame 69, Champaign Central 29

Peotone 60, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39

Princeton 52, La Salle-Peru 49

Prospect 73, Stevenson 58

Richwoods 74, Danville 25

Rock Island Alleman 45, Galesburg 42

Sandoval 57, Red Hill 31

Serena 50, Ottawa Marquette 35

St. Laurence 56, Rosary 42

Stagg 51, Joliet Central 43

Taft 49, Maine West 40

Taylorville 59, Mount Vernon 54

Westmont 55, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 39

York 50, Oswego East 24

