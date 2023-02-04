Ortiz has 19, North Alabama defeats FGCU 87-85 in OT

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 19 points in North Alabama’s 87-85 overtime win over FGCU on Saturday night.

Chase Johnston hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to get Florida Gulf Coast within a point, 86-86, but he missed a 3-pointer for the lead with three seconds left.

Ortiz was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Lions (14-11, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane scored 18 points and added six rebounds and six assists. KJ Johnson shot 3 of 11 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Thompson finished with 24 points for the Eagles (14-11, 4-8). Chase Johnston added 21 points for FGCU. In addition, Zach Anderson had 14 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. North Alabama hosts Austin Peay while FGCU travels to play North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.