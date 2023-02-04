Newcastle’s shutout run ends in 1-1 draw with West Ham

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Conceding for the first time in the English Premier League since November, Newcastle was held by West Ham to 1-1 on Saturday.

Lucas Paqueta’s strike took the shine off Eddie Howe’s 600th game as a manager and dented Newcastle’s rise.

The Brazilian’s 32nd-minute equalizer came after Callum Wilson ended his 10-game drought with an early strike at St James’ Park.

Newcastle had not conceded in the league since Nov. 6.

The home team missed the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, and even the introduction of $54 million January signing Anthony Gordon for his debut could not make the difference.

Wilson struck after three minutes when finishing Sean Longstaff’s defense-splitting pass

Paqueta’s leveller came in the 32nd when stabbing home at the far post after the Newcastle defense failed to deal with Declan Rice’s corner.

