Lombard shoots 63, 1 clear at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South African golfer Zander Lombard finished birdie-birdie to shoot a bogey-free round of 9-under 63 and take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Saturday.

The No. 333-ranked Lombard, who is looking to win his first title on the European tour, is 16 under overall after shooting the lowest round of the week — containing nine birdies — at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Lombard chipped in from the fringe of the eighth green for his sixth birdie of the round and went out in 30. He rolled in a birdie putt from 21 feet at No. 12, chipped in from 14 yards for birdie at No. 17 and sent his second shot at the par-5 18th to 5 feet, giving him the chance of a closing eagle.

He had to settle for a birdie and ended the round a shot clear of Rasmus Hojgaard, who shot 68 after starting the third round in a three-way share of the lead.

Daniel Gavins (68) is a shot further back in third place.

David Law and Adrian Meronk were the other co-leaders after the third round but fell away after shooting 72 and 75, respectively.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports