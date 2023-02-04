Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 45, Milledgeville 9

Barrington 61, Warren Township 43

Belvidere 58, Rockford Auburn 49

Belvidere North 64, Rockford Jefferson 56

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 38, Leyden 37

Breese Central 65, East Alton-Wood River 37

Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 46

Camp Point Central 56, Rushville-Industry 14

Chatham Glenwood 37, Springfield Lanphier 23

Crystal Lake Central 60, Prairie Ridge 28

Downers North 57, Proviso West 27

Downers South 46, Willowbrook 42

Dundee-Crown 31, Algonquin (Jacobs) 27

East Dubuque 52, Stockton 39

Edwardsville 53, Granite City 27

Evanston Township 68, New Trier 58

Faith Christian 47, Quad Cities 32

Freeport (Aquin) 39, Durand 25

Fremd 55, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 44

Galena 60, Warren 20

Galesburg Christian High School 44, Unity Christian 31

Glenbard South 45, Glenbard East 37

Glenbrook South 54, Niles West 46

Hampshire 66, McHenry 36

Hinsdale Central 50, OPRF 25

Hononegah 47, Rockford Boylan 41

Huntley 65, Crystal Lake South 25

Islamic Foundation 46, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 14

Johnsburg 40, Woodstock North 31

Lake Forest 39, Mundelein 29

Lanark Eastland 53, Forreston 31

Larkin 56, Elgin 53, OT

Lincoln 78, Effingham 27

Lyons 57, York 50

Machesney Park Harlem 50, Freeport 43

Mahomet-Seymour 42, Taylorville 34

Maine South 42, Glenbrook North 36

Maine West 66, Niles North 26

McGivney Catholic High School 62, Red Bud 15

Metamora 66, East Peoria 31

Morgan Park Academy 50, BISC 13

Morton 59, Dunlap 40

Mt. Zion 53, Mattoon 40

Nokomis 76, Altamont 46

O’Fallon 41, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 40

Oak Forest 55, Thornridge 45

Orangeville 51, Pearl City 23

Pecatonica 46, Lena-Winslow 37

Quincy Notre Dame 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 43

Richmond-Burton 43, Harvard 36

Rockford Guilford 106, Rockford East 18

Romeoville 57, Joliet Central 40

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35, Rochester 22

St. Viator 52, Buffalo Grove 45

Washington 65, Canton 34

Westminster Christian 37, South Beloit 32

Zion Benton 57, Hope Academy 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press