GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 61, Warren Township 43
Belvidere 58, Rockford Auburn 49
Belvidere North 64, Rockford Jefferson 56
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 38, Leyden 37
Breese Central 65, East Alton-Wood River 37
Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 46
Camp Point Central 56, Rushville-Industry 14
Chatham Glenwood 37, Springfield Lanphier 23
Crystal Lake Central 60, Prairie Ridge 28
Downers North 57, Proviso West 27
Downers South 46, Willowbrook 42
Dundee-Crown 31, Algonquin (Jacobs) 27
East Dubuque 52, Stockton 39
Edwardsville 53, Granite City 27
Evanston Township 68, New Trier 58
Faith Christian 47, Quad Cities 32
Freeport (Aquin) 39, Durand 25
Fremd 55, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 44
Galena 60, Warren 20
Galesburg Christian High School 44, Unity Christian 31
Glenbard South 45, Glenbard East 37
Hampshire 66, McHenry 36
Hinsdale Central 50, OPRF 25
Hononegah 47, Rockford Boylan 41
Huntley 65, Crystal Lake South 25
Islamic Foundation 46, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 14
Johnsburg 40, Woodstock North 31
Lake Forest 39, Mundelein 29
Lanark Eastland 53, Forreston 31
Larkin 56, Elgin 53, OT
Lincoln 78, Effingham 27
Lyons 57, York 50
Machesney Park Harlem 50, Freeport 43
Mahomet-Seymour 42, Taylorville 34
Maine South 42, Glenbrook North 36
McGivney Catholic High School 62, Red Bud 15
Metamora 66, East Peoria 31
Morgan Park Academy 50, BISC 13
Morton 59, Dunlap 40
Mt. Zion 53, Mattoon 40
Nokomis 76, Altamont 46
O’Fallon 41, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 40
Oak Forest 55, Thornridge 45
Pecatonica 46, Lena-Winslow 37
Quincy Notre Dame 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 43
Richmond-Burton 43, Harvard 36
Rockford Guilford 106, Rockford East 18
Romeoville 57, Joliet Central 40
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35, Rochester 22
St. Viator 52, Buffalo Grove 45
Washington 65, Canton 34
Westminster Christian 37, South Beloit 32
Zion Benton 57, Hope Academy 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/