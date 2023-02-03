A Zanesville man faces life in prison charges.
The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children.
James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
The charges are the result of an investigation involving the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
Judge Kelly Cottrill ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted prior to sentencing at a later date.
McCormick is being held in jail without bond.