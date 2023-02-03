Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs53

A Zanesville man faces life in prison charges.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children.

James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The charges are the result of an investigation involving the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

Judge Kelly Cottrill ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted prior to sentencing at a later date.

McCormick is being held in jail without bond.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.