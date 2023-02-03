Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press2

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 76, Belleville West 24

Arcola 45, Cumberland 18

Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Oswego 43

Beecher 41, Clifton Central 40

Bolingbrook 63, Lockport 38

Breese Central 42, Columbia 32

Brimfield 49, Illini Bluffs 45

Bureau Valley 26, Hall 24

Cahokia 51, Confluence Academy, Mo. 12

Carlinville 52, Piasa Southwestern 27

Carlyle 63, Trenton Wesclin 30

Carterville 55, Pinckneyville 48

Cerro Gordo 63, Blue Ridge 13

Chester 44, Red Bud 42

Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 11

Chicago (Christ the King) 33, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 8

Chicago Resurrection 53, Rosary 26

Cristo Rey 32, CICS-Northtown 22

Cullom Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 23

De La Salle 28, St. Laurence 27

Donovan 39, Momence 32

Edwards County 68, Eldorado 61

Effingham St. Anthony 42, Brownstown-St Elmo 29

Eureka 54, Fisher 37

Fenwick 42, DePaul College Prep 40

Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54

Flora 36, Carmi White County 23

Galesburg 74, Rock Island 45

Geneseo 60, Rock Island Alleman 45

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, BHRA 41

Grant Park 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 33

Greenville 51, Litchfield 29

Hamilton County 39, Fairfield 35

Havana 48, Illini West (Carthage) 27

Heritage 58, Kankakee Trinity Academy 20

Herscher 71, Streator 19

Heyworth 48, Lexington 38

Highland 54, Triad 33

Hillsboro 83, North-Mac 58

Hoopeston 37, Watseka (coop) 30

Hyde Park 51, Amundsen 40

Joliet West 83, Plainfield East 74

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Chicago Christian 32

Kankakee 39, Crete-Monee 34

Kewanee 51, Mendota 45

Lewistown 40, Elmwood 39

Libertyville 52, Maine South 47

Lincoln Way West 59, Bradley-Bourbonnais 29

Loyola 47, Montini 28

Massac County 68, West Frankfort 36

McGivney Catholic High School 60, Bunker Hill 22

Midwest Central 62, Oneida (ROWVA) 48

Moline 52, Sterling 44

Mount Vernon 80, Marion 63

Moweaqua Central A&M 40, Clinton 34

Mt. Carmel 50, Red Hill 16

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Concord (Triopia) 20

Nashville 47, Du Quoin 20

Neoga 51, Dieterich 37

New Athens 44, Dupo 32

Newark 45, Parkview Christian Academy 42

Newton 33, Casey-Westfield 14

Northside Prep 61, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 34

O’Fallon 66, Belleville East 26

Oak Forest 43, Shepard 35

Oak Lawn Community 72, Reavis 42

Oak Lawn Richards 49, Hillcrest 44

Olney (Richland County) 66, Charleston 18

Oregon 67, North Boone 53

Pana 63, Vandalia 46

Paris 69, Lawrenceville 28

Peoria (H.S.) 81, Peoria Manual 19

Peoria Heights (Quest) 47, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Peotone 66, Manteno 38

Petersburg PORTA 58, Illini Central 27

Pittsfield 61, North Greene 17

Plainfield North 56, Minooka 51

Plainfield South 52, Plainfield Central 48

Pleasant Plains 47, Maroa-Forsyth 28

Pontiac 55, Rantoul 32

Princeton 61, Illinois Valley Central 58

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Liberty 13

Reed-Custer 39, Coal City 36

Robinson 58, Marshall 46

Rockridge 38, Erie-Prophetstown 25

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Bloomington 36

Sandoval 64, Bluford Webber 42

Sandwich 51, Earlville 32

Sesser-Valier 51, Zeigler-Royalton 17

Sherrard 57, Monmouth-Roseville 43

St. Charles North 52, Lake Park 50

St. Francis 46, Riverside-Brookfield 29

Staunton 55, Gillespie 25

Sterling Newman 43, Riverdale 40

Stillman Valley 71, St. Edward 25

Sycamore 50, Kaneland 40

Thornton Fractional South 72, Thornton Fractional North 54

Thornwood 72, Harvey Thornton 54

Tolono Unity 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 46

Tri-Valley 43, Bloomington Christian 11

Tuscola 39, Decatur St. Teresa 34

United Township High School 44, Quincy 43

Valmeyer 33, Steeleville 31

Vernon Hills 60, Grayslake Central 40

Vienna 48, Goreville 39

Waterloo 47, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28

Wheaton Academy 48, Elmwood Park 30

Whitney Young 74, Chicago (Jones) 34

Yorkville 50, Oswego East 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Freeport vs. Rock Falls, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Johnston City vs. Trico, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press