How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think.



Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.



“So through that whole communication channel, what it really comes down to is driving your own local district. And seeing how your individual streets are.” Zanesville City Schools Superintendent, Doug Baker stated.



Mr. Baker explains that the goal is to have the decision made by 5 am, before bus drivers leave for their routes.

“We’ve had one snow day this year. This is actually my 8th year here and in my 8 years here we’re on our best record so far, as far as having just the one snow day.” Mr. Baker said.



So far, Zanesville City Schools are on the right track to getting all the required hours for this school year.