BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 72, Akr. East 60
Alliance 51, Alliance Marlington 49
Ansonia 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 52
Arlington 60, Van Buren 35
Ashland 50, Millersburg W. Holmes 46
Ashland Crestview 70, New London 25
Ashland Mapleton 69, Plymouth 59
Atwater Waterloo 64, Mineral Ridge 55
Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 42
Avon Lake 73, Amherst Steele 55
Bainbridge Paint Valley 65, Piketon 31
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 63, New Riegel 46
Bay Village Bay 55, Rocky River 43
Beloit W. Branch 49, Salem 47
Belpre 77, Waterford 56
Berea-Midpark 69, Grafton Midview 60
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, McDonald 38
Berlin Hiland 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44
Bethel-Tate 55, Blanchester 41
Bishop Hartley 40, Bishop Watterson 39
Bishop Ready 59, Cols. St. Charles 40
Bluffton 67, Columbus Grove 52
Bowling Green 79, Sylvania Southview 68
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 79, Cle. Rhodes 48
Bristol 74, Windham 66
Brookfield 79, Warren Champion 57
Brooklyn 62, Independence 50
Brookville 54, Franklin 51
Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Crooksville 58
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, St. Clairsville 54
Caldwell 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47
Caldwell 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Madison Tri-Village 51
Campbell Memorial 49, Columbiana Crestview 47
Can. Glenoak 47, Uniontown Lake 44
Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Can. South 55
Canfield 59, Youngs. Boardman 47
Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21
Carlisle 63, Eaton 54
Carrollton 57, Minerva 35
Casstown Miami E. 65, Tipp City Bethel 40
Castalia Margaretta 72, Milan Edison 60
Cedarville 76, Spring. Greenon 34
Centerville 57, Kettering Fairmont 42
Chardon 62, Willoughby S. 48
Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Frankfort Adena 40
Cin. Elder 59, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Cin. La Salle 27, Cin. Moeller 26
Cin. N. College Hill 50, Villa Madonna, Ky. 43
Cin. Oak Hills 50, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45
Cin. Princeton 78, Cin. Colerain 49
Cin. Sycamore 50, W. Chester Lakota W. 49, OT
Cin. Taft 54, Cin. Woodward 50
Cin. Turpin 63, Cin. Anderson 52
Cin. Wyoming 73, Cin. Finneytown 47
Clayton Northmont 52, Springboro 39
Cle. Hts. 77, Lorain 59
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 60, Lyndhurst Brush 52
Cle. St. Ignatius 53, Lakewood St. Edward 50
Cle. VASJ 61, Cle. Cent. Cath. 59
Collins Western Reserve 59, Monroeville 57, OT
Cols. Africentric 57, South 54
Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Centennial 51
Cols. Briggs 73, Cols. Walnut Ridge 55
Cols. Eastmoor 81, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44
Cols. Linden-McKinley 58, Cols. Northland 50
Cols. Mifflin 69, East 47
Cols. Whetstone 59, North Intl 56
Columbia Station Columbia 73, Sheffield Brookside 64
Columbiana 55, Leetonia 23
Convoy Crestview 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
Copley 76, Barberton 53
Cory-Rawson 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40
Covington 67, DeGraff Riverside 60
Creston Norwayne 64, Rittman 21
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 67, Akr. Manchester 30
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Mentor Lake Cath. 45
Dalton 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 57
Danville 79, Howard E. Knox 59
Day. Carroll 54, Hamilton Badin 34
Day. Chaminade Julienne 64, Bishop Fenwick 61
Day. Christian 69, Legacy Christian 59
Day. Northridge 62, Milton-Union 53
Day. Oakwood 45, Bellbrook 44
Defiance 72, Celina 34
Defiance Ayersville 43, Edgerton 27
Delaware Hayes 47, Westerville S. 44
Delphos Jefferson 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 25
Dover 50, Steubenville 39
Dublin Coffman 40, Hilliard Davidson 33
Dublin Jerome 40, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39
Elmore Woodmore 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 47, OT
Elyria Cath. 79, Fairview 71
Fairfield 61, Hamilton 37
Fairport Harbor Harding 75, Cortland Maplewood 66
Fayetteville-Perry 59, RULH 33
Felicity-Franklin 63, Lees Creek E. Clinton 34
Findlay 62, Fremont Ross 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Fredericktown 49, Centerburg 38
Ft. Loramie 62, Hou 36
Ft. Recovery 58, Minster 47
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Westerville Cent. 33
Gates Mills Hawken 55, Chagrin Falls 51
Genoa Area 64, Millbury Lake 35
Girard 47, Hubbard 34
Goshen 83, Wilmington 45
Green 54, Can. McKinley 51
Grove City 58, Pickerington N. 50, 3OT
Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Liberty Center 42
Hanoverton United 51, E. Palestine 31
Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Ravenna SE 48
Haviland Wayne Trace 70, Sherwood Fairview 38
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 49, Christian Community School 41
Holland Springfield 70, Maumee 42
Huron 69, Port Clinton 47
Ironton 83, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64
Jamestown Greeneview 76, S. Charleston SE 56
Jefferson Area 64, Niles McKinley 44
Kalida 59, Miller City 36
Kent Roosevelt 60, Aurora 57
Kettering Alter 62, Cin. McNicholas 41
LaGrange Keystone 63, Oberlin 60, OT
Lakeside Danbury 54, Fremont St. Joseph 50
Lakewood 55, Medina Buckeye 43
Leavittsburg LaBrae 84, Youngs. Liberty 52
Leesburg Fairfield 75, W. Union 38
Leipsic 67, Ada 61
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Lewistown Indian Lake 51, Urbana 47
Lexington 65, Mt. Vernon 35
Lima Perry 68, Lima Temple Christian 54
Lima Sr. 52, Tol. Cent. Cath. 43
Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Norton 41
Lorain Clearview 77, Sullivan Black River 73, 2OT
Louisville Aquinas 79, Rootstown 45
Lowellville 57, Sebring McKinley 28
Lucas 80, Mansfield Christian 56
Macedonia Nordonia 60, Hudson 52
Malvern 72, Newcomerstown 28
Mansfield Sr. 58, Mansfield Madison 50
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Coldwater 44
Marietta 69, Cambridge 62
Marion Harding 75, Cortland Maplewood 66
Martins Ferry 70, Barnesville 53
Mason 58, Middletown 57
Massillon Jackson 78, Massillon Perry 61
Massillon Tuslaw 64, Orrville 62
McArthur Vinton County 71, Pomeroy Meigs 63
McComb 60, N. Baltimore 17
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Marion Elgin 56, OT
Metamora Evergreen 76, Bryan 54
Middlefield Cardinal 57, Mantua Crestwood 48
Milford 73, Cin. West Clermont 47
Milford Center Fairbanks 44, W. Jefferson 32
Minford 82, Beaver Eastern 46
Mogadore Field 42, Akr. Coventry 36
Mt. Gilead 46, Cardington-Lincoln 41
Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, New Richmond 44
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, Dola Hardin Northern 60, OT
N. Can. Hoover 56, Louisville 53
N. Ridgeville 69, Elyria 54
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, Attica Seneca E. 36
Nelsonville-York 46, Athens 37
New Bremen 50, Rockford Parkway 38
New Lexington 61, Coshocton 32
New Middletown Spring. 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51
New Philadelphia 57, Wooster 49
Newark 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31
Newark Licking Valley 51, Granville 45
Newton Falls 57, Garrettsville Garfield 38
Newton Local 49, Arcanum 40
Northside Christian 70, Granville Christian 27
Norwalk 49, Vermilion 46
Norwalk St. Paul 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 51, OT
Oberlin Firelands 61, Wellington 18
Old Fort 58, Gibsonburg 28
Orange 69, Beachwood 68
Oregon Stritch 72, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 70
Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Lima Shawnee 63
Ottoville 51, Continental 30
Oxford Talawanda 59, Cin. NW 53
Parma Hts. Holy Name 62, Parma Normandy 50
Pataskala Licking Hts. 48, Zanesville 47
Paulding 51, Defiance Tinora 28
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Fostoria 56
Peninsula Woodridge 52, Streetsboro 43
Pettisville 42, Montpelier 27
Pioneer N. Central 59, Edon 56
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 29, New Paris National Trail 24
Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52
Poland Seminary 55, Canfield S. Range 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Hilliard Bradley 49, OT
Ravenna 68, Akr. Springfield 57
Richmond Edison 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43
Richmond Hts. 86, Chesterland W. Geauga 36
Richwood N. Union 68, Spring. NW 28
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Cuyahoga Hts. 52
Rossford 81, Tontogany Otsego 42
Russia 56, Botkins 33
Salineville Southern 41, Youngs. Valley Christian 40
Sandusky 85, Sandusky Perkins 83
Seaman N. Adams 63, Sardinia Eastern Brown 36
Shadyside 68, Sarahsville Shenandoah 61
Shekinah Christian 58, Delaware Christian 48
Smithville 46, Apple Creek Waynedale 35
Solon 61, Euclid 56, 3OT
Southington Chalker 55, Warren Lordstown 43
Spencerville 66, Harrod Allen E. 61
Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, London Madison Plains 43
Spring. Kenton Ridge 51, Bellefontaine 49
Spring. Shawnee 43, London 42
St. Henry 53, Delphos St. John’s 51
St. Marys Memorial 52, Elida 51
St. Paris Graham 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34
Stow-Munroe Falls 73, Wadsworth 57
Strasburg-Franklin 38, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 35
Strongsville 70, Medina 56
Struthers 58, Cortland Lakeview 49
Stryker 60, W. Unity Hilltop 17
Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 44
Swanton 56, Archbold 44
Sycamore Mohawk 71, Bucyrus Wynford 55
Tallmadge 63, Cuyahoga Falls 60, 2OT
Thomas Worthington 52, Marysville 49
Thornville Sheridan 56, Dresden Tri-Valley 51
Tiffin Calvert 55, Kansas Lakota 25
Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 55
Tol. Ottawa Hills 70, Northwood 47
Tol. Scott 70, Tol. Bowsher 50
Tol. St. Francis 61, Oregon Clay 40
Tol. Whitmer 64, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 59, OT
Troy 46, Tipp City Tippecanoe 39
Troy Christian 53, Sidney Lehman 52
Twinsburg 61, N. Royalton 52
Upper Sandusky 54, Bucyrus 47
Utica 64, Hebron Lakewood 44
Van Wert 66, Kenton 37
Vanlue 64, Arcadia 41
Versailles 59, New Knoxville 18
Vienna Mathews 54, Ashtabula St. John 26
W. Carrollton 53, Sidney 52
Wapakoneta 42, Lima Bath 38
Warren Harding 57, Austintown Fitch 45
Warren JFK 73, Mogadore 67
Warsaw River View 78, Philo 56
Wauseon 54, Delta 31
Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Morral Ridgedale 50
Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 46
West Salem Northwestern 71, Doylestown Chippewa 64
Westerville N. 70, Canal Winchester 33
Westlake 59, N. Olmsted 56
Wheelersburg 58, McDermott Scioto NW 36
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 76, Perrysburg 66, OT
Wickliffe 62, Kirtland 55
Willard 67, Oak Harbor 44
Williamsburg 46, Batavia Clermont NE 36
Wintersville Indian Creek 50, Toronto 43
Wooster Triway 48, Navarre Fairless 47
Youngs. Chaney High School 86, Youngs. East 67
Youngs. Ursuline 55, Warren Howland 33
Zanesville Maysville 53, New Concord John Glenn 33
Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, McConnelsville Morgan 29
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Kinsman Badger, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/