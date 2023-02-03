Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 72, Akr. East 60

Alliance 51, Alliance Marlington 49

Ansonia 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 52

Arlington 60, Van Buren 35

Ashland 50, Millersburg W. Holmes 46

Ashland Crestview 70, New London 25

Ashland Mapleton 69, Plymouth 59

Atwater Waterloo 64, Mineral Ridge 55

Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 42

Avon Lake 73, Amherst Steele 55

Bainbridge Paint Valley 65, Piketon 31

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 63, New Riegel 46

Bay Village Bay 55, Rocky River 43

Beloit W. Branch 49, Salem 47

Belpre 77, Waterford 56

Berea-Midpark 69, Grafton Midview 60

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, McDonald 38

Berlin Hiland 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44

Bethel-Tate 55, Blanchester 41

Bishop Hartley 40, Bishop Watterson 39

Bishop Ready 59, Cols. St. Charles 40

Bluffton 67, Columbus Grove 52

Bowling Green 79, Sylvania Southview 68

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 79, Cle. Rhodes 48

Bristol 74, Windham 66

Brookfield 79, Warren Champion 57

Brooklyn 62, Independence 50

Brookville 54, Franklin 51

Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Crooksville 58

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, St. Clairsville 54

Caldwell 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47

Caldwell 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, New Madison Tri-Village 51

Campbell Memorial 49, Columbiana Crestview 47

Can. Glenoak 47, Uniontown Lake 44

Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Can. South 55

Canfield 59, Youngs. Boardman 47

Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21

Carlisle 63, Eaton 54

Carrollton 57, Minerva 35

Casstown Miami E. 65, Tipp City Bethel 40

Castalia Margaretta 72, Milan Edison 60

Cedarville 76, Spring. Greenon 34

Centerville 57, Kettering Fairmont 42

Chardon 62, Willoughby S. 48

Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Frankfort Adena 40

Cin. Elder 59, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Cin. La Salle 27, Cin. Moeller 26

Cin. N. College Hill 50, Villa Madonna, Ky. 43

Cin. Oak Hills 50, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45

Cin. Princeton 78, Cin. Colerain 49

Cin. Sycamore 50, W. Chester Lakota W. 49, OT

Cin. Taft 54, Cin. Woodward 50

Cin. Turpin 63, Cin. Anderson 52

Cin. Wyoming 73, Cin. Finneytown 47

Clayton Northmont 52, Springboro 39

Cle. Hts. 77, Lorain 59

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 60, Lyndhurst Brush 52

Cle. St. Ignatius 53, Lakewood St. Edward 50

Cle. VASJ 61, Cle. Cent. Cath. 59

Collins Western Reserve 59, Monroeville 57, OT

Cols. Africentric 57, South 54

Cols. Beechcroft 73, Cols. Centennial 51

Cols. Briggs 73, Cols. Walnut Ridge 55

Cols. Eastmoor 81, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44

Cols. Linden-McKinley 58, Cols. Northland 50

Cols. Mifflin 69, East 47

Cols. Whetstone 59, North Intl 56

Columbia Station Columbia 73, Sheffield Brookside 64

Columbiana 55, Leetonia 23

Convoy Crestview 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Copley 76, Barberton 53

Cory-Rawson 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40

Covington 67, DeGraff Riverside 60

Creston Norwayne 64, Rittman 21

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 67, Akr. Manchester 30

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Mentor Lake Cath. 45

Dalton 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 57

Danville 79, Howard E. Knox 59

Day. Carroll 54, Hamilton Badin 34

Day. Chaminade Julienne 64, Bishop Fenwick 61

Day. Christian 69, Legacy Christian 59

Day. Northridge 62, Milton-Union 53

Day. Oakwood 45, Bellbrook 44

Defiance 72, Celina 34

Defiance Ayersville 43, Edgerton 27

Delaware Hayes 47, Westerville S. 44

Delphos Jefferson 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 25

Dover 50, Steubenville 39

Dublin Coffman 40, Hilliard Davidson 33

Dublin Jerome 40, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

Elmore Woodmore 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 47, OT

Elyria Cath. 79, Fairview 71

Fairfield 61, Hamilton 37

Fairport Harbor Harding 75, Cortland Maplewood 66

Fayetteville-Perry 59, RULH 33

Felicity-Franklin 63, Lees Creek E. Clinton 34

Findlay 62, Fremont Ross 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Pandora-Gilboa 43

Fredericktown 49, Centerburg 38

Ft. Loramie 62, Hou 36

Ft. Recovery 58, Minster 47

Gahanna Lincoln 49, Westerville Cent. 33

Gates Mills Hawken 55, Chagrin Falls 51

Genoa Area 64, Millbury Lake 35

Girard 47, Hubbard 34

Goshen 83, Wilmington 45

Green 54, Can. McKinley 51

Grove City 58, Pickerington N. 50, 3OT

Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Liberty Center 42

Hanoverton United 51, E. Palestine 31

Hartville Lake Center Christian 56, Ravenna SE 48

Haviland Wayne Trace 70, Sherwood Fairview 38

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 49, Christian Community School 41

Holland Springfield 70, Maumee 42

Huron 69, Port Clinton 47

Ironton 83, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 64

Jamestown Greeneview 76, S. Charleston SE 56

Jefferson Area 64, Niles McKinley 44

Kalida 59, Miller City 36

Kent Roosevelt 60, Aurora 57

Kettering Alter 62, Cin. McNicholas 41

LaGrange Keystone 63, Oberlin 60, OT

Lakeside Danbury 54, Fremont St. Joseph 50

Lakewood 55, Medina Buckeye 43

Leavittsburg LaBrae 84, Youngs. Liberty 52

Leesburg Fairfield 75, W. Union 38

Leipsic 67, Ada 61

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Lewistown Indian Lake 51, Urbana 47

Lexington 65, Mt. Vernon 35

Lima Perry 68, Lima Temple Christian 54

Lima Sr. 52, Tol. Cent. Cath. 43

Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Norton 41

Lorain Clearview 77, Sullivan Black River 73, 2OT

Louisville Aquinas 79, Rootstown 45

Lowellville 57, Sebring McKinley 28

Lucas 80, Mansfield Christian 56

Macedonia Nordonia 60, Hudson 52

Malvern 72, Newcomerstown 28

Mansfield Sr. 58, Mansfield Madison 50

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Coldwater 44

Marietta 69, Cambridge 62

Marion Harding 75, Cortland Maplewood 66

Martins Ferry 70, Barnesville 53

Mason 58, Middletown 57

Massillon Jackson 78, Massillon Perry 61

Massillon Tuslaw 64, Orrville 62

McArthur Vinton County 71, Pomeroy Meigs 63

McComb 60, N. Baltimore 17

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Marion Elgin 56, OT

Metamora Evergreen 76, Bryan 54

Middlefield Cardinal 57, Mantua Crestwood 48

Milford 73, Cin. West Clermont 47

Milford Center Fairbanks 44, W. Jefferson 32

Minford 82, Beaver Eastern 46

Mogadore Field 42, Akr. Coventry 36

Mt. Gilead 46, Cardington-Lincoln 41

Mt. Orab Western Brown 60, New Richmond 44

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, Dola Hardin Northern 60, OT

N. Can. Hoover 56, Louisville 53

N. Ridgeville 69, Elyria 54

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, Attica Seneca E. 36

Nelsonville-York 46, Athens 37

New Bremen 50, Rockford Parkway 38

New Lexington 61, Coshocton 32

New Middletown Spring. 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51

New Philadelphia 57, Wooster 49

Newark 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31

Newark Licking Valley 51, Granville 45

Newton Falls 57, Garrettsville Garfield 38

Newton Local 49, Arcanum 40

Northside Christian 70, Granville Christian 27

Norwalk 49, Vermilion 46

Norwalk St. Paul 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 51, OT

Oberlin Firelands 61, Wellington 18

Old Fort 58, Gibsonburg 28

Orange 69, Beachwood 68

Oregon Stritch 72, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 70

Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Lima Shawnee 63

Ottoville 51, Continental 30

Oxford Talawanda 59, Cin. NW 53

Parma Hts. Holy Name 62, Parma Normandy 50

Pataskala Licking Hts. 48, Zanesville 47

Paulding 51, Defiance Tinora 28

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Fostoria 56

Peninsula Woodridge 52, Streetsboro 43

Pettisville 42, Montpelier 27

Pioneer N. Central 59, Edon 56

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 29, New Paris National Trail 24

Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52

Poland Seminary 55, Canfield S. Range 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Hilliard Bradley 49, OT

Ravenna 68, Akr. Springfield 57

Richmond Edison 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43

Richmond Hts. 86, Chesterland W. Geauga 36

Richwood N. Union 68, Spring. NW 28

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Cuyahoga Hts. 52

Rossford 81, Tontogany Otsego 42

Russia 56, Botkins 33

Salineville Southern 41, Youngs. Valley Christian 40

Sandusky 85, Sandusky Perkins 83

Seaman N. Adams 63, Sardinia Eastern Brown 36

Shadyside 68, Sarahsville Shenandoah 61

Shekinah Christian 58, Delaware Christian 48

Smithville 46, Apple Creek Waynedale 35

Solon 61, Euclid 56, 3OT

Southington Chalker 55, Warren Lordstown 43

Spencerville 66, Harrod Allen E. 61

Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, London Madison Plains 43

Spring. Kenton Ridge 51, Bellefontaine 49

Spring. Shawnee 43, London 42

St. Henry 53, Delphos St. John’s 51

St. Marys Memorial 52, Elida 51

St. Paris Graham 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34

Stow-Munroe Falls 73, Wadsworth 57

Strasburg-Franklin 38, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 35

Strongsville 70, Medina 56

Struthers 58, Cortland Lakeview 49

Stryker 60, W. Unity Hilltop 17

Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 44

Swanton 56, Archbold 44

Sycamore Mohawk 71, Bucyrus Wynford 55

Tallmadge 63, Cuyahoga Falls 60, 2OT

Thomas Worthington 52, Marysville 49

Thornville Sheridan 56, Dresden Tri-Valley 51

Tiffin Calvert 55, Kansas Lakota 25

Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 55

Tol. Ottawa Hills 70, Northwood 47

Tol. Scott 70, Tol. Bowsher 50

Tol. St. Francis 61, Oregon Clay 40

Tol. Whitmer 64, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 59, OT

Troy 46, Tipp City Tippecanoe 39

Troy Christian 53, Sidney Lehman 52

Twinsburg 61, N. Royalton 52

Upper Sandusky 54, Bucyrus 47

Utica 64, Hebron Lakewood 44

Van Wert 66, Kenton 37

Vanlue 64, Arcadia 41

Versailles 59, New Knoxville 18

Vienna Mathews 54, Ashtabula St. John 26

W. Carrollton 53, Sidney 52

Wapakoneta 42, Lima Bath 38

Warren Harding 57, Austintown Fitch 45

Warren JFK 73, Mogadore 67

Warsaw River View 78, Philo 56

Wauseon 54, Delta 31

Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Morral Ridgedale 50

Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 46

West Salem Northwestern 71, Doylestown Chippewa 64

Westerville N. 70, Canal Winchester 33

Westlake 59, N. Olmsted 56

Wheelersburg 58, McDermott Scioto NW 36

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 76, Perrysburg 66, OT

Wickliffe 62, Kirtland 55

Willard 67, Oak Harbor 44

Williamsburg 46, Batavia Clermont NE 36

Wintersville Indian Creek 50, Toronto 43

Wooster Triway 48, Navarre Fairless 47

Youngs. Chaney High School 86, Youngs. East 67

Youngs. Ursuline 55, Warren Howland 33

Zanesville Maysville 53, New Concord John Glenn 33

Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, McConnelsville Morgan 29

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Kinsman Badger, ppd.

