Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 54, Wissahickon 46

Albert Gallatin 65, Elizabeth Forward 59

Aliquippa 60, Northgate 42

Antietam 49, Halifax 39

Archbishop Carroll 76, Devon Preparatory School 67

Archbishop Ryan 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 61

Archbishop Wood 72, La Salle CHS 62

Avella 55, Cornell 50

Bald Eagle Area 52, Tyrone 51, OT

Baldwin 63, Norwin 50

Beaver Area 83, Keystone Oaks 41

Beaver Falls 65, Freedom Area 29

Bellefonte 50, Philipsburg-Osceola 38

Bensalem 68, Harry S. Truman 40

Bethel Park 78, Connellsville 45

Bethlehem Liberty 54, Bethlehem Freedom 52

Bishop Canevin 70, Propel Braddock Hills 48

Bishop Guilfoyle 79, Bedford 53

Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 39

Blue Mountain 65, Pottsville 50

Blue Ridge 57, Elk Lake 52

Brashear 83, Perry Traditional Academy 32

Brownsville 58, McGuffey 39

Burgettstown 75, Bentworth 67

Butler 66, North Allegheny 55

Cambridge Springs 53, Maplewood 21

Camp Hill Trinity 90, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53

Carbondale 48, Lakeland 45, OT

Carlisle 60, Central Dauphin 43

Carlynton 58, Rochester 43

Carmichaels 48, Frazier 39

Cedar Crest 64, Conrad Weiser 54

Central Martinsburg 58, Richland 37

Central Mountain 71, Selinsgrove 44

Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OT

Chartiers Valley 62, Moon 56

Cheltenham 70, Upper Moreland 58

Christopher Dock 53, La Academia Charter 48

Clairton 63, Jeannette 58

Clearfield 65, Huntingdon 50

Corry 71, Conneaut Area 19

Council Rock North 44, Neshaminy 42

Dallas 70, Pittston Area 47

Danville 52, Mifflinburg 43

Deer Lakes 66, Apollo-Ridge 38

Derry 68, Valley 50

Dunmore 61, Susquehanna 36

ELCO 67, Cocalico 53

East Stroudsburg North 67, East Stroudsburg South 59

Edison 57, Parkway Northwest 37

Elk County Catholic 51, Sheffield M/hs 27

Ephrata 51, Conestoga Valley 49

Erie 62, General McLane 47

Erie Cathedral Prep 80, Fort Leboeuf 31

Erie McDowell 63, Harbor Creek 46

Fairview 67, Northwestern 29

Farrell 73, Jamestown 61

Forbes Road 43, Fannett-Metal 28

Forest City 49, Mountain View 38

Fort Cherry 61, Chartiers-Houston High School 48

Fox Chapel 51, Armstrong 30

Franklin 69, Warren 48

Gateway 66, Kiski Area 53, 2OT

Geibel Catholic 76, Mapletown 38

Gettysburg 56, Northern Potter 54

Girard 60, Mercyhurst Prep 47

Governor Mifflin 54, Dallastown Area 50

Greater Johnstown 88, Bishop McCort 34

Greater Latrobe 66, Franklin Regional 53

Greenville 53, Wilmington 27

Grove City 50, Hickory 35

Hampton 53, Freeport 36

Hazleton Area 56, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

Hempfield Area 67, Canon-McMillan 45

Hershey 75, Mifflin County 59

Highlands 66, Greensburg Salem 33

Imani Christian Academy 94, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 73

Jefferson-Morgan 64, Cal 51

Jefferson-Morgan 64, California 51

Karns City 62, Redbank Valley 38

Kennedy Catholic 54, Commodore Perry 32

Knoch 53, Indiana 45

Lakeview 63, George Jr. Republic 31

Lampeter-Strasburg 61, Octorara 52

Lancaster Catholic 53, Northern Lebanon 21

Lancaster Country Day 48, New Covenant Christian 39

Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36

Laurel Highlands 78, Belle Vernon 59

Lincoln Park Charter 106, Hopewell 42

Littlestown 73, Biglerville 39

Lower Dauphin 55, Milton Hershey 52

Lower Moreland 69, Springfield Montco 40

Malvern Prep 75, Germantown Academy 54

Manheim Central 54, Solanco 25

Marian Catholic 81, Weatherly 46

McConnellsburg High School 55, Southern Fulton 46

Mechanicsburg 59, Palmyra 46

Mercer 60, Sharpsville 41

Mid Valley 54, Scranton Holy Cross 45

Middletown 55, Susquehanna Township 42

Minersville 56, Williams Valley 32

Mohawk 69, Elwood City Riverside 57

Monessen 70, West Greene 39

Moniteau 56, Cranberry 46

Montour 74, East Allegheny 37

Montrose 53, Lackawanna Trail 31

Mount Carmel 67, Annville-Cleona 40

Nazareth Area 71, Easton 48

Neshannock 70, New Brighton 31

Neumann 66, South Williamsport 54

Neumann-Goretti 62, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60

New Castle 67, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53

North Clarion 51, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39

North East 53, Erie First Christian Academy 46

North Hills 61, West Allegheny 48

North Penn 69, Central Bucks South 54

North Schuylkill 56, Jim Thorpe 33

Northern Bedford 53, Everett 40

Northwest Area 50, Sullivan County 31

Oil City 75, Titusville 55

Old Forge 44, Riverside 37

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 57, South Park 49

Palmerton 63, Salisbury 29

Penn Cambria 66, Forest Hills 60

Penn Hills 57, Shaler 41

Penn Wood 62, Latin Charter 51

Penn-Trafford 60, McKeesport 58

Penncrest 50, Overbrook 45

Pennridge 55, Central Bucks West 50

Pennsbury 56, Council Rock South 27

Peters Township 89, Ringgold 39

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 58, Winchester Thurston 46

Pittsburgh North Catholic 72, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46

Pleasant Valley 49, Stroudsburg 47

Plum 15, Woodland Hills 2

Port Allegany 49, Galeton 37

Quaker Valley 53, Avonworth 51

Quakertown 53, Hatboro-Horsham 48, OT

Red Land 52, Cedar Cliff 47

Red Lion 63, Spring Grove 52

Rocky Grove 68, Cochranton 38

Schuylkill Haven 77, Pottsville Nativity 73, 2OT

Scranton Prep 76, Scranton 66

Seneca 68, Iroquois 45

Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 37

Serra Catholic 77, Riverview 55

Seton-LaSalle 57, Brentwood 49

Shady Side Academy 64, Ligonier Valley 60

Shenango 67, South Side 45

Shippensburg 45, West Perry 36

Slippery Rock 55, Sharon 41

Souderton 55, Central Bucks East 44

South Allegheny 66, West Mifflin 46

South Fayette 77, Mars 72, 3OT

South Philadelphia 41, Science Leadership Center City 30

Springdale 43, Leechburg 41

Springside Chestnut Hill 58, Haverford School 45

St. Joseph 69, Summit Academy 65

State College 74, Central Dauphin East 51

Steel Valley 70, Sto-Rox 65

Taylor Allderdice 110, Carrick 33

The Hill School 71, Pennington, N.J. 65

Thomas Jefferson 72, Trinity 68

Tri-Valley 70, Lourdes Regional 42

Union 76, Forest Area 10

Union Area 89, Western Beaver 39

Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 38

United 71, Conemaugh Valley 60

Upper St. Clair 37, Mount Lebanon 36

Valley View 41, Abington Heights 38

Wallenpaupack 56, Delaware Valley 39

Warrior Run 51, Bloomsburg 37

Warwick 47, Garden Spot 40

Waynesboro 56, Greencastle Antrim 28

West Branch 66, Bellwood-Antis 38

West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 42

West Scranton 64, Honesdale 43

West York 72, New Oxford 40

Westmont Hilltop 73, Central Cambria 47

William Tennent 55, New Hope Academy Charter 39

Williamsburg 65, Curwensville 56

York 82, South Western 74

Yough 52, Mount Pleasant 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eisenhower vs. Saegertown, ppd.

Waynesburg Central vs. Washington, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press