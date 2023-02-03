BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 54, Wissahickon 46
Albert Gallatin 65, Elizabeth Forward 59
Aliquippa 60, Northgate 42
Antietam 49, Halifax 39
Archbishop Carroll 76, Devon Preparatory School 67
Archbishop Ryan 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 61
Archbishop Wood 72, La Salle CHS 62
Avella 55, Cornell 50
Bald Eagle Area 52, Tyrone 51, OT
Baldwin 63, Norwin 50
Beaver Area 83, Keystone Oaks 41
Beaver Falls 65, Freedom Area 29
Bellefonte 50, Philipsburg-Osceola 38
Bensalem 68, Harry S. Truman 40
Bethel Park 78, Connellsville 45
Bethlehem Liberty 54, Bethlehem Freedom 52
Bishop Canevin 70, Propel Braddock Hills 48
Bishop Guilfoyle 79, Bedford 53
Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 39
Blue Mountain 65, Pottsville 50
Blue Ridge 57, Elk Lake 52
Brashear 83, Perry Traditional Academy 32
Brownsville 58, McGuffey 39
Burgettstown 75, Bentworth 67
Butler 66, North Allegheny 55
Cambridge Springs 53, Maplewood 21
Camp Hill Trinity 90, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53
Carbondale 48, Lakeland 45, OT
Carlisle 60, Central Dauphin 43
Carlynton 58, Rochester 43
Carmichaels 48, Frazier 39
Cedar Crest 64, Conrad Weiser 54
Central Martinsburg 58, Richland 37
Central Mountain 71, Selinsgrove 44
Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OT
Chartiers Valley 62, Moon 56
Cheltenham 70, Upper Moreland 58
Christopher Dock 53, La Academia Charter 48
Clairton 63, Jeannette 58
Clearfield 65, Huntingdon 50
Corry 71, Conneaut Area 19
Council Rock North 44, Neshaminy 42
Dallas 70, Pittston Area 47
Danville 52, Mifflinburg 43
Deer Lakes 66, Apollo-Ridge 38
Derry 68, Valley 50
Dunmore 61, Susquehanna 36
ELCO 67, Cocalico 53
East Stroudsburg North 67, East Stroudsburg South 59
Edison 57, Parkway Northwest 37
Elk County Catholic 51, Sheffield M/hs 27
Ephrata 51, Conestoga Valley 49
Erie 62, General McLane 47
Erie Cathedral Prep 80, Fort Leboeuf 31
Erie McDowell 63, Harbor Creek 46
Fairview 67, Northwestern 29
Farrell 73, Jamestown 61
Forbes Road 43, Fannett-Metal 28
Forest City 49, Mountain View 38
Fort Cherry 61, Chartiers-Houston High School 48
Fox Chapel 51, Armstrong 30
Franklin 69, Warren 48
Gateway 66, Kiski Area 53, 2OT
Geibel Catholic 76, Mapletown 38
Gettysburg 56, Northern Potter 54
Girard 60, Mercyhurst Prep 47
Governor Mifflin 54, Dallastown Area 50
Greater Johnstown 88, Bishop McCort 34
Greater Latrobe 66, Franklin Regional 53
Greenville 53, Wilmington 27
Grove City 50, Hickory 35
Hampton 53, Freeport 36
Hazleton Area 56, Wilkes-Barre Area 50
Hempfield Area 67, Canon-McMillan 45
Hershey 75, Mifflin County 59
Highlands 66, Greensburg Salem 33
Imani Christian Academy 94, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 73
Jefferson-Morgan 64, Cal 51
Jefferson-Morgan 64, California 51
Karns City 62, Redbank Valley 38
Kennedy Catholic 54, Commodore Perry 32
Knoch 53, Indiana 45
Lakeview 63, George Jr. Republic 31
Lampeter-Strasburg 61, Octorara 52
Lancaster Catholic 53, Northern Lebanon 21
Lancaster Country Day 48, New Covenant Christian 39
Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36
Laurel Highlands 78, Belle Vernon 59
Lincoln Park Charter 106, Hopewell 42
Littlestown 73, Biglerville 39
Lower Dauphin 55, Milton Hershey 52
Lower Moreland 69, Springfield Montco 40
Malvern Prep 75, Germantown Academy 54
Manheim Central 54, Solanco 25
Marian Catholic 81, Weatherly 46
McConnellsburg High School 55, Southern Fulton 46
Mechanicsburg 59, Palmyra 46
Mercer 60, Sharpsville 41
Mid Valley 54, Scranton Holy Cross 45
Middletown 55, Susquehanna Township 42
Minersville 56, Williams Valley 32
Mohawk 69, Elwood City Riverside 57
Monessen 70, West Greene 39
Moniteau 56, Cranberry 46
Montour 74, East Allegheny 37
Montrose 53, Lackawanna Trail 31
Mount Carmel 67, Annville-Cleona 40
Nazareth Area 71, Easton 48
Neshannock 70, New Brighton 31
Neumann 66, South Williamsport 54
Neumann-Goretti 62, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60
New Castle 67, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53
North Clarion 51, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39
North East 53, Erie First Christian Academy 46
North Hills 61, West Allegheny 48
North Penn 69, Central Bucks South 54
North Schuylkill 56, Jim Thorpe 33
Northern Bedford 53, Everett 40
Northwest Area 50, Sullivan County 31
Oil City 75, Titusville 55
Old Forge 44, Riverside 37
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 57, South Park 49
Palmerton 63, Salisbury 29
Penn Cambria 66, Forest Hills 60
Penn Hills 57, Shaler 41
Penn Wood 62, Latin Charter 51
Penn-Trafford 60, McKeesport 58
Penncrest 50, Overbrook 45
Pennridge 55, Central Bucks West 50
Pennsbury 56, Council Rock South 27
Peters Township 89, Ringgold 39
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 58, Winchester Thurston 46
Pittsburgh North Catholic 72, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46
Pleasant Valley 49, Stroudsburg 47
Plum 15, Woodland Hills 2
Port Allegany 49, Galeton 37
Quaker Valley 53, Avonworth 51
Quakertown 53, Hatboro-Horsham 48, OT
Red Land 52, Cedar Cliff 47
Red Lion 63, Spring Grove 52
Rocky Grove 68, Cochranton 38
Schuylkill Haven 77, Pottsville Nativity 73, 2OT
Scranton Prep 76, Scranton 66
Seneca 68, Iroquois 45
Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 37
Serra Catholic 77, Riverview 55
Seton-LaSalle 57, Brentwood 49
Shady Side Academy 64, Ligonier Valley 60
Shenango 67, South Side 45
Shippensburg 45, West Perry 36
Slippery Rock 55, Sharon 41
Souderton 55, Central Bucks East 44
South Allegheny 66, West Mifflin 46
South Fayette 77, Mars 72, 3OT
South Philadelphia 41, Science Leadership Center City 30
Springdale 43, Leechburg 41
Springside Chestnut Hill 58, Haverford School 45
St. Joseph 69, Summit Academy 65
State College 74, Central Dauphin East 51
Steel Valley 70, Sto-Rox 65
Taylor Allderdice 110, Carrick 33
The Hill School 71, Pennington, N.J. 65
Thomas Jefferson 72, Trinity 68
Tri-Valley 70, Lourdes Regional 42
Union 76, Forest Area 10
Union Area 89, Western Beaver 39
Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 38
United 71, Conemaugh Valley 60
Upper St. Clair 37, Mount Lebanon 36
Valley View 41, Abington Heights 38
Wallenpaupack 56, Delaware Valley 39
Warrior Run 51, Bloomsburg 37
Warwick 47, Garden Spot 40
Waynesboro 56, Greencastle Antrim 28
West Branch 66, Bellwood-Antis 38
West Middlesex 50, Reynolds 42
West Scranton 64, Honesdale 43
West York 72, New Oxford 40
Westmont Hilltop 73, Central Cambria 47
William Tennent 55, New Hope Academy Charter 39
Williamsburg 65, Curwensville 56
York 82, South Western 74
Yough 52, Mount Pleasant 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eisenhower vs. Saegertown, ppd.
Waynesburg Central vs. Washington, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/