GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 64, Wissahickon 40

Academy Park 60, Chichester 18

Agnes Irwin 49, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 26

Altoona 49, Chambersburg 24

Avella 69, Bethlehem Center 51

Avonworth 53, Keystone Oaks 44

Baldwin 55, Canon-McMillan 30

Bensalem 67, Harry S. Truman 28

Berks Catholic 54, Governor Mifflin 40

Berlin-Brothersvalley 61, Tyrone 24

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Dieruff 41

Bishop McCort 48, Bedford 32

Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 19

Central Mountain 46, Selinsgrove 43

Central York 53, New Oxford 20

Charleroi 63, West Greene 47

Columbia 70, Lancaster Country Day 39

Delone 54, Hanover 18

Diagonal, Iowa 55, Hamburg 48

ELCO 47, Cocalico 31

East Pennsboro 43, Camp Hill 25

Easton 45, Nazareth Area 36, OT

Ephrata 46, Conestoga Valley 19

Ferndale 45, Conemaugh Valley 31

Glendale 62, Harmony 17

Greencastle Antrim 53, Waynesboro 18

Greenwood 29, Newport 20

Hatboro-Horsham 38, Quakertown 32

Juniata 28, East Juniata 27

Kiski Area 50, Woodland Hills 45

Lancaster Catholic 57, Northern Lebanon 27

Lower Dauphin 40, Milton Hershey 26

Manheim Central 64, Solanco 30

Mars 38, Shaler 35

Meadowbrook Christian 31, Juniata Christian 16

Mercersburg Academy 40, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 36

Meyersdale 54, Johnstown Christian 36

Mount Lebanon 53, Peters Township 49

New Hope-Solebury High School 59, William Tennent 46

North Pocono 51, Delaware Valley 12

Northampton 58, Whitehall 25

Notre Dame 58, Germantown Academy 50

Oley Valley 53, Antietam 10

Otto-Eldred 63, Austin 24

Owen J Roberts 63, Norristown 24

Palmerton 43, Salisbury 14

Penn Charter 53, Cardinal O’Hara 50

Penn Treaty 51, New Foundations 46

Pequea Valley 46, Octorara 6

Perry Traditional Academy 62, Brashear 56

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52, Dobbins/Randolph 22

Port Allegany 39, Kane Area 30

Portage Area 61, Northern Cambria 22

Propel Montour High School 48, Cornerstone Prep 29

Punxsutawney 74, Brookville 19

Red Lion 47, Spring Grove 36

Shipley 55, Academy of the New Church 41

Souderton 41, Central Bucks East 34

St. Marys 25, Dubois 22

Taylor Allderdice 40, Carrick 10

United 72, Central Cambria 48

Upper Dauphin 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 31

Warwick 56, Garden Spot 20

West Lawn Wilson 53, Reading 46

West York 61, Northeastern 47

Westinghouse 35, Pittsburgh Obama 34

Westmont Hilltop 62, Shade 38

Wyomissing 48, Brandywine Heights 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/