Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press15

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 69, Lincoln Way West 51

Antioch 49, Grayslake North 44

Athens 51, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Aurora (East) 61, West Chicago 59

Aurora Math-Science 59, Somonauk 39

Brother Rice 63, Chicago Mt. Carmel 57

Camp Point Central 77, Rushville-Industry 33

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 104, Westinghouse 94

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 69, Crete-Monee 50

Dixon 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56

Eisenhower 70, Decatur MacArthur 63

Eureka 73, Fisher 43

Evanston Township 68, New Trier 58

Fieldcrest 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37

Galesburg 66, Geneseo 33

Heyworth 71, Lexington 58

Hyde Park 45, Farragut 32

Joliet West 74, Plainfield East 30

Kenwood 76, Chicago (Lane) 44

LeRoy 51, Flanagan-Cornell 32

Lemont 73, Evergreen Park 41

Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49

Marist 42, St. Patrick 41

Monmouth-Roseville 68, Morrison 56

New Berlin 63, Stanford Olympia 53

Newark 59, Earlville 43

Niles North 93, Maine West 55

Niles Notre Dame 53, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35

Normal University 62, Springfield 35

North Lawndale 76, Lindblom 64

North Shore Country Day 60, Francis Parker 52

O’Fallon 65, Whitfield, Mo. 35

Oswego East 59, Yorkville 48

Ottawa Marquette 68, Putnam County 66

Pleasant Plains 47, Williamsville 32

Princeton 76, Mendota 48

Quad Cities 60, Galesburg Christian High School 34

Richards 68, Dunbar 51

Rockford Lutheran 91, Rock Falls 67

South Beloit 65, Christian Liberty Academy 33

Springfield Lanphier 57, Chatham Glenwood 44

Stagg 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47

Sterling Newman 53, Hall 41

Streator 60, Manteno 52, OT

Sycamore 59, Morris 33

Thornton Fractional South 67, Thornton Fractional North 60

Thornwood 66, Kankakee 61

Tinley Park 73, Argo 57

Tolono Unity 69, Illinois Valley Central 47

Tuscola 53, Shelbyville 48

United Township High School 74, Sterling 63

Winnebago 48, North Boone 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press