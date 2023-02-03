GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Park 60, Chichester 18

Agnes Irwin 49, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 26

Altoona 49, Chambersburg 24

Avonworth 53, Keystone Oaks 44

Baldwin 55, Canon-McMillan 30

Berks Catholic 54, Governor Mifflin 40

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Dieruff 41

Bishop McCort 48, Bedford 32

Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 19

Delone 54, Hanover 18

Diagonal, Iowa 55, Hamburg 48

ELCO 47, Cocalico 31

Easton 45, Nazareth Area 36, OT

Greencastle Antrim 53, Waynesboro 18

Greenwood 29, Newport 20

Hatboro-Horsham 38, Quakertown 32

Manheim Central 64, Solanco 30

Mars 38, Shaler 35

Mercersburg Academy 40, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 36

Meyersdale 54, Johnstown Christian 36

New Hope-Solebury High School 59, William Tennent 46

North Pocono 51, Delaware Valley 12

Northampton 58, Whitehall 25

Notre Dame 58, Germantown Academy 50

Oley Valley 53, Antietam 10

Otto-Eldred 63, Austin 24

Owen J Roberts 63, Norristown 24

Palmerton 43, Salisbury 14

Penn Treaty 51, New Foundations 46

Perry Traditional Academy 62, Brashear 56

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52, Dobbins/Randolph 22

Portage Area 61, Northern Cambria 22

Propel Montour High School 48, Cornerstone Prep 29

Red Lion 47, Spring Grove 36

Shipley 55, Academy of the New Church 41

Souderton 41, Central Bucks East 34

Taylor Allderdice 40, Carrick 10

Upper Dauphin 44, St. Joseph’s Catholic 31

Warwick 56, Garden Spot 20

West York 61, Northeastern 47

Westmont Hilltop 62, Shade 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/