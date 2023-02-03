Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The PGA Tour did not release the name of the caddie or whether he was working for country singer Lukas Nelson or Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch.

Nelson told ESPN the caddie was doing better as he was taken by ambulance to Montage Health for further tests.

Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler were the PGA Tour players in the group and had just teed off when the caddie collapsed.

The tour said they would return to the clubhouse and be allowed to warm up before resuming their second round. Golf Channel reported they would return to the 11th hole after the last group came through if they chose to finish the round.

