Updated on: Friday February 3, 2023 Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler & Breezy. High 20°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Calmer & Cooler. Low 12°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Much Warmer. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy to round out the work week today. We will be very cold and quite breezy, with highs only reaching near twenty.

Calmer and cooler conditions will be with us for the overnight. Skies remain partly cloudy, with lows back into the lower teens!!

We start off the weekend on Saturday with some mostly sunny skies! Highs will rise to the upper thirties on Saturday afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to round out the weekend on Sunday. More warmth will be with us, with highs back in the mid forties.

Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will jump to the mid forties.

More warmth and precipitation will be with us on Tuesday. Few showers move in later in the evening with highs in the mid fifties.

Highs will drop back to the lower fifties on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible starting back up in the mid morning and lasting throughout the day.

More rain will be possible for Thursday morning and afternoon before tapering off in the evening. Highs will stay in the lower fifties.

Have A Great Friday!!

