Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 54, Earlville 28

Annawan 58, Stark County 27

Barrington 48, Palatine 25

Bloomington Central Catholic 69, La Salle-Peru 50

Burlington Central 67, Algonquin (Jacobs) 40

Carmel 35, Lisle (Benet Academy) 34

Cary-Grove 41, Crystal Lake South 31

Chicago ( SSICP) 46, Dunbar 43

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 42, Chicago (Goode) 19

Chicago (Lane) 49, Niles North 39

Chicago (Ogden International) 26, Clemente 24

Christopher 68, Goreville 43

Deerfield 65, Highland Park 35

Dixon 41, Rock Falls 24

Dwight 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

East Dubuque 43, Warren 28

Fremd 54, Conant 26

Galena 54, River Ridge/Scales Mound 45

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42, Plano 37

Grant 59, Antioch 41

Grayslake Central 60, Lakes Community 33

Hamilton County 43, Woodlawn 37

Johnston City 67, Bluford Webber 45

Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 41

Lanark Eastland 51, Milledgeville 6

Latin 58, L.F. Academy 40

Mather 42, Chicago (Goode) 19

McGivney Catholic High School 52, Alton Marquette 33

Mt. Zion 48, Chatham Glenwood 43

Nazareth 43, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 22

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 33

Normal Community 59, Springfield 32

Okawville 60, Breese Mater Dei 50

Oneida (ROWVA) 46, Galva 20

Ottawa 56, Streator 15

Polo 62, Forreston 55

Princeville 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 33

Prospect 55, Buffalo Grove 40

Rockford Lutheran 48, Stillman Valley 46

Rockridge 30, Farmington 23

Rolling Meadows 71, Wheeling 36

Round Lake 55, Grayslake North 53, OT

Senn 20, Lincoln Park 0

Staunton 58, Calhoun 48

Valmeyer 51, Lebanon 44

Wauconda 52, North Chicago 15

Wethersfield 41, Monmouth United 29

Willows 50, Harvard 16

Winnebago 68, Rockford Christian 48

