Water Line Project Begins On Maple Avenue

Zanesville, OH-

The city of Zanesville is doing a survey of Maple Avenue for a water line project.

The crews started today in preparation to replace water lines that have had a lot of problems recently. The goal is to replace the water lines between Taylor and Bell street. The mayor of Zanesville, Don Mason, told us the plan.

“We’re looking at Maple avenue. One of the things we identified was there is an area near McDonalds where we have had an awful lot of water line breaks. So, what we are looking at doing is re-surveying the location, moving some of those utility services such as water out of the street and literally underneath the sidewalk.”

In August, the city will begin repaving State Route 60 all the way through the very north end of Maple all the way to Wayne Ave. This Is the first step in that process.

“Our goal is to survey it this week and then design, and sometime in the very near future, in the spring, to actually construct a new pipe to replace the pipe that’s in there,” Mason stated.

The good news is by replacing these lines now, crews will not have to tear anything out when the work begins in August. The city is hoping to have it all completed before the start of this fall.