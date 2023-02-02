Vandersloot latest star to join New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty.

Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced on social media that Thursday she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she’d play in New York.

The move now gives New York a potent lineup with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making them an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, has never won a title.

Vandersloot had announced on social media late Tuesday night that she wasn’t returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times during her 12-year career and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship.

Stewart and Vandersloot are currently playing together in Turkey.

