Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press8

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcola 45, Cumberland 18

Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Oswego 43

Bolingbrook 63, Lockport 38

Breese Central 42, Columbia 32

Cahokia 51, Confluence Academy, Mo. 12

Carlinville 52, Piasa Southwestern 27

Carlyle 63, Trenton Wesclin 30

Cerro Gordo 63, Blue Ridge 13

Chester 44, Red Bud 42

Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 11

Chicago Resurrection 53, Rosary 26

Cullom Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 23

Donovan 39, Momence 32

Fenwick 42, DePaul College Prep 40

Flora 36, Carmi White County 23

Galesburg 74, Rock Island 45

Grant Park 39, Kankakee Grace Christian 33

Hamilton County 39, Fairfield 35

Heritage 58, Kankakee Trinity Academy 20

Herscher 71, Streator 19

Heyworth 48, Lexington 38

Highland 54, Triad 33

Hyde Park 51, Amundsen 40

Joliet West 83, Plainfield East 74

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Chicago Christian 32

Kankakee 39, Crete-Monee 34

Kewanee 51, Mendota 45

Libertyville 52, Maine South 47

Mount Vernon 80, Marion 63

Mt. Carmel 50, Red Hill 16

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Concord (Triopia) 20

Neoga 51, Dieterich 37

Newton 33, Casey-Westfield 14

Northside Prep 61, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 34

Olney (Richland County) 66, Charleston 18

Oregon 67, North Boone 53

Paris 69, Lawrenceville 28

Peoria (H.S.) 81, Peoria Manual 19

Peoria Heights (Quest) 47, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Peotone 66, Manteno 38

Petersburg PORTA 58, Illini Central 27

Pittsfield 61, North Greene 17

Plainfield North 56, Minooka 51

Pleasant Plains 47, Maroa-Forsyth 28

Pontiac 55, Rantoul 32

Princeton 61, Illinois Valley Central 58

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Liberty 13

Rockridge 38, Erie-Prophetstown 25

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Bloomington 36

Sandwich 51, Earlville 32

Sesser-Valier 51, Zeigler-Royalton 17

St. Charles North 52, Lake Park 50

St. Francis 46, Riverside-Brookfield 29

Staunton 55, Gillespie 25

Sterling Newman 43, Riverdale 40

Tri-Valley 43, Bloomington Christian 11

United Township High School 44, Quincy 43

Valmeyer 33, Steeleville 31

Vienna 48, Goreville 39

Waterloo 47, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28

Wheaton Academy 48, Elmwood Park 30

Whitney Young 74, Chicago (Jones) 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Freeport vs. Rock Falls, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Johnston City vs. Trico, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press