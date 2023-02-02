The Health Department Encourages Residents to Take a Community Assessment Survey

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is working with The Ohio Department of Health to assess barriers and challenges local residents may face.



The Health Department encourages those who live within the neighborhoods of Brighton, Eastside, Putnam, and West Main to take an online survey. The Community Assessment will help determine the challenges or needs that residents in those areas feel are most important.

“It takes a look at the four neighborhoods at a census tract-level, and that’s a little bit different than what other community health assessments do. It looks at the bigger picture and this one just focuses on those four neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are the most socially vulnerable neighborhoods in our area. So that means they have a social vulnerability index score of .75 or higher.” Social Worker, Kassandra Settles said.

The survey is now open to take, and it takes about 10 minutes to complete. The Health Department hopes to receive 365 responses by February 28th.

“We welcome participation from our school, government, and business partners in the area. We are really looking for any resident to take the survey and join us at our next meeting, which is on February 15th, from 9 am to 10 am.” Settles stated.

For more information, contact Kassie Settles at (740) 454-9741 or email her at kassies@zmchd.org.

To take the survey, visit the link below.

Neighborhoods Survey – Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department (zmchd.org)