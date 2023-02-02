The Groundhogs Say Six More Weeks of Winter

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs139

Two furry critters one in Ohio and one in Western Pennsylvania have predicted six more weeks of winter.

People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow and they say he did.

In Marion, Ohio Buckeye Chuck also predicted six more weeks of winter.

According to folklore, if the groundhog see his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t spring comes early.

The 2021 and 2022 forecasts also called for six more weeks of winter.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.