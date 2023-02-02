The Groundhogs Say Six More Weeks of Winter

Two furry critters one in Ohio and one in Western Pennsylvania have predicted six more weeks of winter.

People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow and they say he did.

In Marion, Ohio Buckeye Chuck also predicted six more weeks of winter.

According to folklore, if the groundhog see his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t spring comes early.

The 2021 and 2022 forecasts also called for six more weeks of winter.