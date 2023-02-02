Pet of the Week: Meet Nicholas  

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a cat that may be old but still likes to cuddle. Nicholas is 6 years old but loves to hang out with other cats, people and loves getting his back scratched.

Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that Nicholas was taken in after his owners passed away.

“Folks are always curious about surrenders and how we get our animals, well one of the most saddest things that we deal with besides neglect and abuse is that you know folks pass away or they have to go to assisted living and then who care for their animals. Their families already have their animals imbedded in their home, that’s how we get a lot of our animals particularly our felines.”

Gibson also spoke about their special event happening during Valentines Day called “Please Give Your Love to an Old Soul” which is about selecting older felines.

“It’s going to be a collective of older felines that are here you know eight, six, four years old I mean that’s older. Everybody wants the cute little kittens but they forget that they grow up and so these older ones need that. Attorney Shari Ryan has always stepped up, she loves the old souls and so she covering most of the adoption fees.”

The Please Give Your Love to an Old Soul will begin this afternoon and through Valentines Day, the older cats will be a fourteen-dollar adoption fee and the five-dollars for the microchip.