Meet the ZAAP Artist of The Month

ZANESVILILE, OH – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project February Artist of the Month is Kathy German.



Kathy German is a retired nurse. Approximately 2 years ago after moving on from her nursing career, she found a passion and happiness in art. German is a painter who uses mostly acrylic paints to bring her art to life.

“I think art is important because it lets you express yourself in so many different ways. Art is my happy place and I really enjoy it.” ZAAP Artist of The Month, Kathy German stated.



German said she is inspired by nature and has a love for old barns and architecture. Her favorite part about being an artist is seeing the reaction of viewers when they look at her pieces. Her art will be on display at the ZAAP Gallery all month.



“I am so excited to be artist of the month. The ZAAP Gallery gives me the opportunity to show people my work. Otherwise, nobody would see it except for social media. So, I am very excited.” German said.



You can purchase or view German’s art during the Friday Art Walk at the ZAAP Gallery.