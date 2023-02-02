Amrou Grotto & South Zanesville Fire Department To Host Meat Raffle

Zanesville, OH-

This Saturday, Amrou Grotto and the South Zanesville Fire Department are hosting a Meat Raffle at Prophets Park.

You can purchase a $5 ticket at the door starting at 6 pm. The raffle begins at 7, where you could win up to $2,000 worth of meat. There will be 11 different games with 6 winners for each one. This event is a great way to help out the fire department.

“The money raised goes towards extra equipment we can buy to not have to give the taxpayers a burden to help buy stuff. This fundraiser helps us to fill in that gap,” South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor said.

Taylor also wanted to remind everyone to bring a cooler for your winnings! There will be a ton of food at the park along with free sodas and snacks. Amrou Grotto’s own Tim Snelling is excited to be hosting this event with the Fire Department.

“The Grotto and Prophets Park have been working with the fire department since we’re in their district and we have been doing quite a few things here and the meat raffle is one of them. The meat is all fresh meat from Shirer Brothers Meats. It will be delivered to us Saturday morning,” Snelling stated.

If you want to find out more about how you can fill up your cooler this Saturday, you can visit the fire department’s Facebook Page.