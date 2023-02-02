Updated on: Thursday February 2, 2023 Morning:

Groundhog’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. High 39°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Cooler & Gusty. Low 16°

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler & Breezy. High 21°

DISCUSSION:

We’ll be a bit warmer on Ground Hog’s Day today, hopefully that’s a good sign, with highs back to the upper thirties to near forty.

A cold front moves through the region for your overnight. This will bring some very cold conditions to the region. Lows will drop into the mid teens with even a slight chance for a flurry. We will remain partly cloudy across SE Ohio.

Skies will be partly cloudy to round out the work week on Friday and to start off the weekend on Saturday. Highs will drop to the upper twenties on Friday, and rise to the mid thirties on Saturday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to round out the weekend on Sunday. More warmth will be with us, with highs back in the mid to upper forties.

Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will jump to the upper forties.

More warmth and precipitation will be with us on Tuesday. Few showers move in later in the afternoon with highs in the mid fifties.

Highs will drop back to the upper forties on Wednesday. Skies will clear to partly cloudy, with still a slight chance for showers.

Have A Great Thursday!!

