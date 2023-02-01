Wizards-Pistons postponed over travel issues amid ice storm

DETROIT (AP) — The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm.

The Pistons were unable to fly home to Detroit following their game Monday against the Mavericks, the NBA announced about 6 1/2 before tipoff. The league said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans, who are scheduled to visit the Mavericks on Thursday night, said they would not fly into Dallas on Wednesday. Instead, the Pelicans, who visited the Nuggets a night earlier, were staying overnight in Denver with plans to travel to Dallas on Thursday morning, weather permitting.

Traveling on the day of a game is unusual in the NBA. Visiting teams normally travel one or two nights before playing on the road.

