Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 40, Science Leadership Center City 29

Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Bellefonte 34, Juniata 31

Blacklick Valley 50, Ferndale 24

Brockway 36, Union 33

Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 35

Chestnut Ridge 52, Central Martinsburg 40

Crestwood 53, Williamsport 49

Easton 59, Phillipsburg, N.J. 21

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, Punxsutawney 31

Jersey Shore 55, Central Mountain 41

Kimberton Waldorf School 51, AIM Academy 20

Kiski Area 44, Franklin Regional 40

Lewisburg 34, Selinsgrove 18

Lower Dauphin 41, Northeastern 40

MAST Charter 61, Cheltenham 47

Marian Catholic 75, East Stroudsburg North 26

Masterman 30, Tacony Academy 21

Masterman def. South Philadelphia, forfeit

Neumann 52, Bucktail 27

Palisades 54, Bangor 34

Parkway Center City 39, Sankofa Freedom 34

Pennington, N.J. 62, Friends Central 57

Philadelphia George Washington 36, Motivation 22

Pittsburgh Obama 49, Gateway 40

Propel Montour High School 60, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 26

River Valley 67, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 40

Shade 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 26

Shikellamy 42, Danville 33

South Williamsport 36, Muncy 33

Southern Columbia 59, Warrior Run 46

St. Joseph 53, Northgate 17

St. Marys 59, Bradford 27

Sullivan County 32, Millville 27

The Hill School 65, George School 60

Uniontown 54, California 39

Upper Dauphin 50, Camp Hill 43

Westmont Hilltop 54, Somerset 43

Windber 50, North Star 26

___

