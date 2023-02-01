Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 71
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Cle. VASJ 50
Cols. Patriot Prep 70, New Hope Christian 65
Fairfield 58, RULH 29
Franklin 70, Germantown Valley View 45
Newton Falls 61, Columbiana Crestview 50
Northside Christian 56, Shekinah Christian 30
Parma Hts. Holy Name 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 53
Pataskala Licking Hts. 63, Utica 48
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 51
Shelby 87, Sparta Highland 53
Spring. Kenton Ridge 55, London 47
Tiffin Calvert 57, Norwalk St. Paul 34
Trotwood-Madison 71, Cin. Hughes 48
W. Jefferson 53, N. Lewisburg Triad 50
W. Liberty-Salem 54, Mechanicsburg 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/