Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago ( SSICP) 46, Dunbar 43

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 42, Chicago (Goode) 19

Chicago (Lane) 49, Niles North 39

Chicago (Ogden International) 26, Clemente 24

Christopher 68, Goreville 43

Dixon 41, Rock Falls 24

East Dubuque 43, Warren 28

Grant 59, Antioch 41

Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 41

Lanark Eastland 51, Milledgeville 6

Mather 42, Chicago (Goode) 19

Rockridge 30, Farmington 23

Staunton 58, Calhoun 48

Willows 50, Harvard 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

