Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago ( SSICP) 46, Dunbar 43
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 42, Chicago (Goode) 19
Chicago (Lane) 49, Niles North 39
Chicago (Ogden International) 26, Clemente 24
Christopher 68, Goreville 43
Dixon 41, Rock Falls 24
East Dubuque 43, Warren 28
Grant 59, Antioch 41
Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 41
Lanark Eastland 51, Milledgeville 6
Mather 42, Chicago (Goode) 19
Rockridge 30, Farmington 23
Staunton 58, Calhoun 48
Willows 50, Harvard 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/