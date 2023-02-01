United Way Tax Clinic Program

ZANESVILLE, OH- Taxes are something that can be stressful and frustrating for a lot of people.

That’s why United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties wants to help people file their federal and state taxes through their Free Tax Clinic Program. Those looking to get their taxes completed need to make at or below $38,000 or $50,000 below if filing jointly or with dependents. Tax Clinic Coordinator of United Way Patty Bright spoke about why the Tax Program is important to the community.

“It allows families who are in need to get back 100% of that refund versus paying part of that to a paid tax-proprietor so they can use that money to get things that might be more important for them.”

If you’re filing jointly all adults on the return have to be present at the time of the appointment. Community Impact Coordinator of United Way Katie Grubbs said that the United Way also uses the program to educate participants about filing federal and state taxes.

“We do have our volunteers that are trained to sit with the participant and go over their taxes. So, what we want to do is empower people and educate them about how to process your taxes but also sit there and do that with them so that they aren’t going to any of the larger companies and having that huge fee come out of their taxes.”

If you want to make an appointment for the clinics you can call 2-1-1. The United Way is still looking for office volunteers so if you’re interested in assisting, you can visit their website at unitedwayofmpm.org.