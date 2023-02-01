Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 60, Flora 28
Andrew 46, Lincoln Way Central 40
Arcola 58, Tri-County 48
Augusta Southeastern 60, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54
Barrington 45, Schaumburg 32
Bartlett 70, Streamwood 36
Batavia 47, Glenbard North 30
Belleville West 57, Mascoutah 52
Bloomington Christian 62, DeLand-Weldon 15
Bolingbrook 68, Homewood-Flossmoor 61
Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 44
Brother Rice 71, De La Salle 50
Byron 58, Dixon 36
Calhoun 46, Concord (Triopia) 44
Centralia Christ Our Rock 62, McGivney Catholic High School 31
Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Clifton Central 46
Chicago (Goode) 48, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 26
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School def. Englewood Excel, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Butler) 56
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 45
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 58, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 28
Chicago Ag Science 40, Oak Forest 36
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Kankakee 54
Clinton 51, Shelbyville 50
Coal City 65, Streator 57
Colfax Ridgeview 39, Roanoke-Benson 35
Collinsville 59, Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 55
Columbia 73, Bethalto Civic Memorial 49
Crystal Lake South 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 43
Cumberland 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 31
Dakota 46, Pearl City 35
DePaul College Prep 62, Providence-St. Mel 32
Decatur MacArthur 75, Jacksonville 46
Decatur St. Teresa 69, Tuscola 64
Deerfield 67, Maine West 49
Downers North 54, Lyons 47
Durand 59, Orangeville 54
Earlville 69, Somonauk 51
Evanston Township 42, Maine South 26
Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Illinois Valley Central 38
Fairfield 47, Wayne City 46
Fenwick 63, St. Laurence 58
Fieldcrest 74, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 73
Freeburg 53, Okawville 23
Fremd 60, Hoffman Estates 45
Fulton 74, Amboy 38
Geneva 35, St. Charles North 33
Gilman Iroquois West 58, Hoopeston 50
Glenbard West 50, York 45
Glenbrook North 73, Glenbrook South 66
Granite City 56, Waterloo 46
Grayslake Central 57, Antioch 47
Grayslake North 52, Grant 44
Griggsville-Perry 56, Pleasant Hill 25
Hampshire 39, Huntley 36
Harvey Thornton 58, Thornridge 55
Herscher 52, Wilmington 49
Hersey 63, Wheeling 35
Heyworth 52, Argenta-Oreana 36
Hinckley-Big Rock 71, Indian Creek 36
Hinsdale South 63, Addison Trail 45
IC Catholic 37, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 28
Johnsburg 63, Woodstock 52
Joliet West 72, Romeoville 61
Kankakee (McNamara) 94, Grant Park 74
Kewanee 72, St. Bede 49
L.F. Academy 49, Latin 48
La Salle-Peru 44, Sycamore 39
Lake Park 49, Wheaton North 31
Lakes Community 65, Wauconda 62
Larkin 76, Aurora (East) 63
Leo 50, Montini 36
Lexington 64, Woodland 32
Libertyville 40, Lake Zurich 30
Lincoln 47, East Peoria 24
Lincoln-Way East 66, Sandburg 50
Lisle (Benet Academy) 53, Niles Notre Dame 36
Lisle 68, Manteno 42
Lombard (CPSA) 53, Universal 46
Maine East 52, Highland Park 41
Maria 63, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 31
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40, St. Patrick 30
Marist 51, Carmel 48
Marmion 69, Chicago Mt. Carmel 59
Maroa-Forsyth 64, Illini Central 45
Maryville Christian 59, Bunker Hill 42
McHenry 66, Cary-Grove 56
Mendon Unity 66, North Greene 39
Milford 76, Cissna Park 36
Momence 61, Donovan 31
Monticello 47, Rantoul 39
Morrison 48, Erie-Prophetstown 39
Mount Vernon 65, Jerseyville Jersey 51
Mt. Pulaski 70, Buffalo Tri-City 68
Mt. Zion 65, Taylorville 26
Nazareth 52, St. Viator 36
Neoga 76, North Clay 55
New Berlin 58, Petersburg PORTA 38
New Trier 71, Niles West 47
Niles North 77, Vernon Hills 68
Normal Community 65, Mahomet-Seymour 49
Normal University 55, Chatham Glenwood 51
North Shore Country Day 60, Elgin Academy 57
OPRF 89, Proviso West 84
Oak Lawn Richards 59, Harlan 47
Okaw Valley 61, ALAH 43
Olney (Richland County) 62, Charleston 41
Orion 53, Farmington 43
Oswego 56, Plainfield North 52
Oswego East 62, Minooka 39
Palatine 42, Conant 41
Pana 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 40
Paris 66, Georgetown La Salette 37
Pecatonica 79, Freeport (Aquin) 49
Peoria (H.S.) 73, Springfield Lanphier 58
Peoria Heights (Quest) 56, Havana 49
Piasa Southwestern 59, East Alton-Wood River 54
Pittsfield 45, Payson Seymour 43
Plainfield East 74, Plainfield Central 33
Plainfield South 72, Joliet Central 60
Pontiac 64, Tolono Unity 58
Prairie Ridge 70, Burlington Central 61
Princeton 69, Bureau Valley 35
Prospect 66, Elk Grove 58
Proviso East 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 64
Putnam County 55, Brimfield 32
Raby 72, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 51
Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 23
Riverside-Brookfield 55, St. Francis 46
Rochester 46, Eisenhower 30
Rockford Lutheran 93, Oregon 44
Rockridge 44, Monmouth-Roseville 36
Rolling Meadows 81, Buffalo Grove 36
Scales Mound 71, Galena 45
Seneca 73, Beecher 66, 3OT
Senn 60, Chicago (Ogden International) 59
Sesser-Valier 42, Woodlawn 39
South Elgin 61, West Chicago 42
Sparta 75, New Athens 47
Springfield Lutheran 39, Pawnee 37
St Elmo-Brownstown 73, Dieterich 61
St. Charles East 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 52
St. Edward 40, Aurora Christian 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Bloomington Central Catholic 55
St. Rita 67, Providence 36
Stagg 64, Lincoln Way West 59, 3OT
Stanford Olympia 65, Riverton 57
Staunton 71, Mount Olive 26
Sterling 90, Rochelle 55
Sterling Newman 66, Mendota 46
Stevenson 45, Lake Forest 43
Stillman Valley 53, North Boone 44
Stockton 49, River Ridge 38
Teutopolis 69, Newton 49
Thornwood 59, Rich Township 55
Triad 60, SIUE Charter 25
Villa Grove/Heritage 51, Heritage 42
Von Steuben 69, Chicago (Austin) 64
Warren Township 71, Mundelein 70
Warsaw West Hancock 53, Fort Madison, Iowa 46
Wells 91, Foreman 35
Westmont 60, Westminster Christian 39
Williamsville 57, Athens 32
Willowbrook 64, Leyden 57
Winchester (West Central) 50, Jacksonville Routt 48
Winnebago 39, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30
Yorkville 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluford Webber vs. Elverado, ppd.
Christopher vs. Trico, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Du Quoin vs. Massac County, ccd.
Edwards County vs. Carmi White County, ppd.
Eldorado vs. Murphysboro, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Galatia vs. Norris City (NCOE), ppd.
Hardin County vs. Pope County, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Johnston City vs. Goreville, ppd. to Feb 13th.
Marion vs. McCracken County (Paducah), Ky., ccd.
Vienna vs. Hamilton County, ppd. to Feb 16th.
West Frankfort vs. Carterville, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Zeigler-Royalton vs. Tamms (Egyptian), ccd.
