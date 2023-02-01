Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 60, Flora 28

Andrew 46, Lincoln Way Central 40

Arcola 58, Tri-County 48

Augusta Southeastern 60, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54

Barrington 45, Schaumburg 32

Bartlett 70, Streamwood 36

Batavia 47, Glenbard North 30

Belleville West 57, Mascoutah 52

Bloomington Christian 62, DeLand-Weldon 15

Bolingbrook 68, Homewood-Flossmoor 61

Breese Mater Dei 46, Centralia 44

Brother Rice 71, De La Salle 50

Byron 58, Dixon 36

Calhoun 46, Concord (Triopia) 44

Centralia Christ Our Rock 62, McGivney Catholic High School 31

Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Clifton Central 46

Chicago (Goode) 48, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 26

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School def. Englewood Excel, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 64, Chicago (Butler) 56

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 45

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 58, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 28

Chicago Ag Science 40, Oak Forest 36

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Kankakee 54

Clinton 51, Shelbyville 50

Coal City 65, Streator 57

Colfax Ridgeview 39, Roanoke-Benson 35

Collinsville 59, Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 55

Columbia 73, Bethalto Civic Memorial 49

Crystal Lake South 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 43

Cumberland 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 31

Dakota 46, Pearl City 35

DePaul College Prep 62, Providence-St. Mel 32

Decatur MacArthur 75, Jacksonville 46

Decatur St. Teresa 69, Tuscola 64

Deerfield 67, Maine West 49

Downers North 54, Lyons 47

Durand 59, Orangeville 54

Earlville 69, Somonauk 51

Evanston Township 42, Maine South 26

Fairbury Prairie Central 74, Illinois Valley Central 38

Fairfield 47, Wayne City 46

Fenwick 63, St. Laurence 58

Fieldcrest 74, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 73

Freeburg 53, Okawville 23

Fremd 60, Hoffman Estates 45

Fulton 74, Amboy 38

Geneva 35, St. Charles North 33

Gilman Iroquois West 58, Hoopeston 50

Glenbard West 50, York 45

Glenbrook North 73, Glenbrook South 66

Granite City 56, Waterloo 46

Grayslake Central 57, Antioch 47

Grayslake North 52, Grant 44

Griggsville-Perry 56, Pleasant Hill 25

Hampshire 39, Huntley 36

Harvey Thornton 58, Thornridge 55

Herscher 52, Wilmington 49

Hersey 63, Wheeling 35

Heyworth 52, Argenta-Oreana 36

Hinckley-Big Rock 71, Indian Creek 36

Hinsdale South 63, Addison Trail 45

IC Catholic 37, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 28

Johnsburg 63, Woodstock 52

Joliet West 72, Romeoville 61

Kankakee (McNamara) 94, Grant Park 74

Kewanee 72, St. Bede 49

L.F. Academy 49, Latin 48

La Salle-Peru 44, Sycamore 39

Lake Park 49, Wheaton North 31

Lakes Community 65, Wauconda 62

Larkin 76, Aurora (East) 63

Leo 50, Montini 36

Lexington 64, Woodland 32

Libertyville 40, Lake Zurich 30

Lincoln 47, East Peoria 24

Lincoln-Way East 66, Sandburg 50

Lisle (Benet Academy) 53, Niles Notre Dame 36

Lisle 68, Manteno 42

Lombard (CPSA) 53, Universal 46

Maine East 52, Highland Park 41

Maria 63, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 31

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40, St. Patrick 30

Marist 51, Carmel 48

Marmion 69, Chicago Mt. Carmel 59

Maroa-Forsyth 64, Illini Central 45

Maryville Christian 59, Bunker Hill 42

McHenry 66, Cary-Grove 56

Mendon Unity 66, North Greene 39

Milford 76, Cissna Park 36

Momence 61, Donovan 31

Monticello 47, Rantoul 39

Morrison 48, Erie-Prophetstown 39

Mount Vernon 65, Jerseyville Jersey 51

Mt. Pulaski 70, Buffalo Tri-City 68

Mt. Zion 65, Taylorville 26

Nazareth 52, St. Viator 36

New Berlin 58, Petersburg PORTA 38

New Trier 71, Niles West 47

Niles North 77, Vernon Hills 68

Normal Community 65, Mahomet-Seymour 49

Normal University 55, Chatham Glenwood 51

North Shore Country Day 60, Elgin Academy 57

OPRF 89, Proviso West 84

Oak Lawn Richards 59, Harlan 47

Okaw Valley 61, ALAH 43

Olney (Richland County) 62, Charleston 41

Orion 53, Farmington 43

Oswego 56, Plainfield North 52

Oswego East 62, Minooka 39

Palatine 42, Conant 41

Pana 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 40

Paris 66, Georgetown La Salette 37

Pecatonica 79, Freeport (Aquin) 49

Peoria (H.S.) 73, Springfield Lanphier 58

Peoria Heights (Quest) 56, Havana 49

Piasa Southwestern 59, East Alton-Wood River 54

Pittsfield 45, Payson Seymour 43

Plainfield East 74, Plainfield Central 33

Plainfield South 72, Joliet Central 60

Pontiac 64, Tolono Unity 58

Prairie Ridge 70, Burlington Central 61

Princeton 69, Bureau Valley 35

Prospect 66, Elk Grove 58

Proviso East 68, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 64

Putnam County 55, Brimfield 32

Raby 72, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 51

Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Ramsey 23

Riverside-Brookfield 55, St. Francis 46

Rochester 46, Eisenhower 30

Rockford Lutheran 93, Oregon 44

Rockridge 44, Monmouth-Roseville 36

Rolling Meadows 81, Buffalo Grove 36

Scales Mound 71, Galena 45

Seneca 73, Beecher 66, 3OT

Senn 60, Chicago (Ogden International) 59

Sesser-Valier 42, Woodlawn 39

South Elgin 61, West Chicago 42

Sparta 75, New Athens 47

Springfield Lutheran 39, Pawnee 37

St Elmo-Brownstown 73, Dieterich 61

St. Charles East 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 52

St. Edward 40, Aurora Christian 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Bloomington Central Catholic 55

St. Rita 67, Providence 36

Stagg 64, Lincoln Way West 59, 3OT

Stanford Olympia 65, Riverton 57

Staunton 71, Mount Olive 26

Sterling 90, Rochelle 55

Sterling Newman 66, Mendota 46

Stevenson 45, Lake Forest 43

Stillman Valley 53, North Boone 44

Stockton 49, River Ridge 38

Teutopolis 69, Newton 49

Thornwood 59, Rich Township 55

Triad 60, SIUE Charter 25

Villa Grove/Heritage 51, Heritage 42

Von Steuben 69, Chicago (Austin) 64

Warren Township 71, Mundelein 70

Warsaw West Hancock 53, Fort Madison, Iowa 46

Wells 91, Foreman 35

Westmont 60, Westminster Christian 39

Williamsville 57, Athens 32

Willowbrook 64, Leyden 57

Winchester (West Central) 50, Jacksonville Routt 48

Winnebago 39, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 30

Yorkville 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christopher vs. Trico, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Edwards County vs. Carmi White County, ppd.

Eldorado vs. Murphysboro, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Johnston City vs. Goreville, ppd. to Feb 13th.

Marion vs. McCracken County (Paducah), Ky., ccd.

Vienna vs. Hamilton County, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Zeigler-Royalton vs. Tamms (Egyptian), ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

