Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 72, Marshall 63

Alton 80, Granite City 29

Amboy 30, Newark 25

Amundsen 53, Dyett 41

Aurora (East) 55, Larkin 35

Aurora Central Catholic 52, IC Catholic 49

Beardstown 52, Liberty 49

Belleville West 50, Belleville East 33

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 53, Proviso East 47

Bunker Hill 36, Metro-East Lutheran 33

Chatham Glenwood 45, Normal University 33

Chicago (Butler) 81, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 9

Cristo Rey 44, Chicago (Soto) High School 36

Decatur St. Teresa 62, Mt. Pulaski 59

Dupo 33, Steeleville 29

Dupo 38, Maryville Christian 21

Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 39

Effingham 65, Charleston 10

Fieldcrest 82, Henry 18

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (FCW) 54, Bloomington Christian 27

Forreston 47, Oregon 21

Freeport 49, Belvidere North 45

Geneseo 77, United Township High School 49

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 53, Pecatonica 40

Glenbard East 60, Bensenville (Fenton) 38

Glenbard South 61, Elgin 31

Glenbrook South 44, Lake Park 41

Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Hillcrest 53, Thornton Fractional North 47

Hinsdale South 37, Addison Trail 19

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Sandburg 25

Hononegah 57, Rockford Auburn 49

Hyde Park 73, Lake View 23

Joliet West 51, Romeoville 43

Kaneland 48, St. Francis 40

Kenwood 115, Schurz 9

Lake County Baptist 44, Cathedral Baptist 28

Lake Forest 45, Stevenson 42

Latin 50, Morgan Park Academy 19

Lemont 49, Bremen 39

Libertyville 45, Lake Zurich 19

Lincoln 62, Mt. Zion 25

Lincoln Way Central 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 25

Lincoln Way West 69, Kankakee 42

Litchfield 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 24

Lyons 27, Downers North 25

Machesney Park Harlem 51, Rockford Jefferson 44

Marengo 49, Johnsburg 40

Mascoutah 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 50

Metamora 54, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Mississippi Valley Christian 49, Thomas Jefferson, Mo. 18

Montini 62, DePaul College Prep 51

Morgan Park 85, North Lawndale 19

Mother McAuley 53, River Forest Trinity 45

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, Greenfield-Northwestern 23

Mundelein 37, Warren Township 34

Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Metea Valley 23

Nashville 45, Pinckneyville 28

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 53, Pawnee 22

Nokomis 71, North-Mac 48

Normal Community 55, Mahomet-Seymour 30

Northside Prep 41, Chicago Ag Science 21

O’Fallon 73, East St. Louis 48

Oak Forest 47, Reavis 42

Oak Lawn Community 59, Tinley Park 25

Oak Lawn Richards 54, Argo 50

Orangeville 41, Lena-Winslow 37

Orr 45, Lindblom 31

Oswego East 57, Minooka 55

Pekin 41, Canton 30

Petersburg PORTA 52, Williamsville 9

Plainfield East 72, Plainfield Central 47

Plainfield North 49, Oswego 34

Plainfield South 70, Joliet Central 62

Regina 47, Woodlands Academy 23

Richwoods 45, Washington 42

Robinson 75, Dieterich 48

Rochelle 49, Plano 41

Rochester 65, Eisenhower 32

Rockford Boylan 69, Rockford East 20

Rockford Guilford 54, Belvidere 48

Sandwich 36, Morris 35

Seneca 58, St. Bede 57

Shepard 50, Evergreen Park 45

Skokie (Ida Crown) 46, CICS-Northtown 14

South Beloit 42, Kirkland Hiawatha 28

South Elgin 57, West Chicago 42

St. Charles East 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 47

St. Charles North 51, Hinsdale Central 32

St. Edward 46, Westmont 44

St. Ignatius 48, Providence 23

Stagg 52, Andrew 45

Staunton 78, Madison 12

Sycamore 55, La Salle-Peru 29

Taylorville 58, Mattoon 37

Thornton Fractional South 91, Blue Island Eisenhower 26

Walther Christian Academy 31, Harvest Christian Academy 29

Waubonsie Valley 80, DeKalb 24

Westinghouse 61, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 28

Wheaton Academy 48, Ridgewood 16

Whitney Young 135, Kennedy 10

Willowbrook 44, Leyden 14

Willows 38, Chicago-University 31

Woodstock North 67, Richmond-Burton 32

York 48, Glenbard West 44

Yorkville 42, Aurora (West Aurora) 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville vs. Goreville, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Trico vs. Sparta, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press