Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Milwaukee 11½ at IUPUI at SAINT FRANCIS (BKN) 1 Cent. Conn. St. Marshall 3 at APPALACHIAN STATE at GEORGIA STATE 2 Georgia Southern William & Mary 1 at HAMPTON UNC Greensboro 3 at MERCER at UAB PK Florida Atlantic at NORTHWESTERN 4½ Michigan Charleston (SC) 6½ at DREXEL at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 6½ UT Martin at OHIO STATE 8 Wisconsin at TROY 1½ Southern Miss at STONY BROOK 2½ Elon at ROBERT MORRIS 1 Northern Kentucky James Madison 1½ at OLD DOMINION at LOUISIANA TECH 3½ Rice at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7 Wright State at OAKLAND 2 Purdue Fort Wayne at UNC WILMINGTON 9½ N.C. A&T at MOREHEAD STATE 4 Tennessee Tech at HOFSTRA 4½ Towson at DETROIT MERCY PK Cleveland State at CITADEL 5½ VMI at CHARLOTTE 9½ Florida International at UL MONROE 2½ Coastal Carolina North Dakota State 1 at SOUTH DAKOTA at WESTERN KENTUCKY 12 UTSA South Alabama 4 at ARKANSAS STATE at ARIZONA STATE 12½ Oregon State at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 10 North Dakota at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 8½ Little Rock St. Thomas 2 at OMAHA at SOUTHERN INDIANA 8 Tennessee State at LOUISIANA 9 Texas State at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 6 UTEP at BYU 3 Loyola Marymount at LINDENWOOD 2½ Eastern Illinois at MONTANA STATE 12½ Northern Arizona at UC DAVIS PK Hawaii Utah Valley 4½ at UTAH TECH at UCSB 15 Cal Poly UC Irvine 7 at UCSD at CSU FULLERTON 3 Long Beach State at COLORADO 15½ Cal at PACIFIC 2 Pepperdine UC Riverside 7½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD at ARIZONA 8½ Oregon at USC 5 Washington State at GONZAGA 14 Santa Clara at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 13½ San Francisco NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) LA Lakers Miami 1½ (213) at NEW YORK at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Memphis at CHICAGO 6½ (236½) Charlotte at DALLAS 4½ (226) New Orleans at DENVER OFF (OFF) Golden State at MILWAUKEE 4 (230) LA Clippers NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (50½) Kansas City FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/