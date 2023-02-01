Meet the Two Artcoz Artists of The Month



ZANESVILLE, OH – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is featuring two very talented artists during the month of February.



These artists have a passion for bringing color into the world with their art. The first artist of this month is Beverley Dunworth. She’s a watercolor artist who found her passion for art six years ago. Not only is she talented at watercolor, but she also enjoys doing McCoy pottery. Dunworth believes art allows individuals to gain another perspective on life, and her passion has grown throughout the years.

“About six years ago I started when a friend and I were walking back from dinner, and everybody was painting. We sat down and ended up with watercolor paper and paints in front of us. I haven’t stopped since then.” Dunworth said.



The second artist of the month is Matthew Fox. Fox focuses on stained glass art. It all started about five years ago when he wanted to put a stained-glass window in his home but realized it was too expensive to have that done. So, Fox found a fun and creative solution and decided to create his own stained-glass window after teaching himself by watching YouTube videos.

“My favorite part about creating it is just using my imagination. Everything that I see in the natural world, I try to recreate in some sort of glass piece.” Fox stated.



You can purchase art from these artists at the Y-Bridge Cultural Center, on 8 Main Street in Zanesville during the Friday art walk from 5-8 pm.