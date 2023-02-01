Man United beats Forest 2-0, reaches 1st final with Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag was hired to bring the good times back to Manchester United.

Now, just nine months after his appointment, he is one game away from ending the club’s six-year trophy wait.

A 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday sealed a 5-0 aggregate victory in the League Cup semifinals.

United face Newcastle in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26 for the English season’s first piece of major silverware.

Substitute Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the 73rd minute and Fred added a second in the 76th, with both goals set up by Marcus Rashford. United won the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground last week.

Ten Hag has not made United fans wait long for a first cup final under him.

The Dutchman took charge last April and was given the task of turning the club’s fortunes around after too long in the shadows of fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

The League Cup was the earliest possible final he could reach and victory in the showpiece occasion later this month would further fuel belief that he is building a team capable of competing for the biggest prizes in club soccer again.

United can expect a tougher challenge from a Newcastle team aiming to win its first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.

The Saudi-backed club has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, sitting third in the Premier League, one place above United.

The match will be a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final, which United won 2-0.

