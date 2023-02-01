Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Fremd (3) 24-2 55 2 2. Bolingbrook (2) 22-3 51 4 3. Geneva (1) 21-3 50 3 4. Alton 25-1 48 1 5. Kenwood 23-4 33 8 6. O’Fallon 24-4 26 9 7. Normal Community 25-3 18 5 8. Maine South 21-5 15 7 9. Whitney Young 18-5 12 6 10. Benet 17-6 5 NR (tie) Libertyville 23-4 5 NR (tie) St. Charles North 22-5 5 10

Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nazareth (5) 23-1 59 1 2. Lincoln (1) 26-0 54 2 3. Peoria Central 20-3 44 3 4. Montini 21-5 40 6 5. Carmel 20-5 33 7 6. Peoria Notre Dame 21-3 29 4 7. Washington 21-3 28 5 8. St. Ignatius 22-4 21 8 9. Rockford Boylan 24-4 11 9 10. Geneseo 22-6 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Quincy Notre Dame (8) 24-1 80 1 2. Petersburg PORTA 24-0 71 2 3. Teutopolis 24-3 60 3 4. Byron 25-2 55 4 5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 24-1 35 6 6. Central Southeastern 23-3 34 8 7. Fieldcrest 25-3 28 NR 8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24-4 25 7 9. Paris 23-3 15 10 10. Peotone 24-1 11 5 (tie) DePaul College Prep 20-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 5. Sherrard 4. Salem 4. Pleasant Plains 2.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Galena (6) 26-1 74 1 2. Tuscola (1) 28-0 70 2 3. Okawville (1) 22-4 60 3 4. Brown County 27-3 54 4 5. Mendon Unity 28-3 52 5 6. Havana 24-3 44 6 7. Neoga 26-3 29 8 8. Elmwood 24-4 25 9 9. Effingham St. Anthony 21-5 10 10 10. Father McGivney Catholic 23-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Christopher 8. Carlyle 4. Orangeville 1.