Club World Cup: Al Ahly beats Auckland, faces Sounders next

TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Al Ahly will face the Seattle Sounders in the second round of the Club World Cup after beating Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday.

Goals from Hussein Elshahat, Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau at the Tangier Stadium in Morocco ensured the Egyptian team progressed to the next round of the tournament, which also features Champions League winner Real Madrid and Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo.

The Sounders are the first MLS team in history to qualify for the Club World Cup and will meet Al Ahly on Saturday.

The winner of that match will play Madrid in the semifinals.

Wydad Casablanca plays Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal on Saturday for the chance face Flamengo.

Elshahat opened the scoring in the second minute of added on time in the first half. Sherif added a second in the 56th and Tau struck in the 86th.

Auckland’s Adam Mitchell was sent off in time added on.

