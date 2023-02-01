AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:11 a.m. EST

AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the pact tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as their head coach. The person says the Broncos will send a first-round pick in this year’s draft and a future second-rounder to the Saints in order to get Payton in Denver. The Saints will send a third-round pick to the Broncos. Payton stepped down as the Saints’ coach last year but remained under contract with the team. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement.

James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA’s career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 in overtime Tuesday night. James had 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, with the points giving him 38,299 for his career. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader with 38,387. He had earlier moved ahead of Mark Jackson and then Steve Nash into fourth place on the assists list during his first game at Madison Square Garden in three years. Anthony Davis added 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers. Jalen Brunson scored 37 points for the Knicks.

Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out her custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season. For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will square off on the NFL’s biggest stage. Kelce helped the Chiefs return to their third championship game in four seasons on Sunday night when they beat the Bengals for the AFC title. Jason has the Eagles back for the second time in six years after their NFC title win over the 49ers.

Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach

HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his playing career. Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator.

Andy Reid turned a 6-inch binder into a Hall of Fame resume

Andy Reid was an unknown assistant in Green Bay when Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie took a chance on hiring Brett Favre’s position coach to revive a struggling franchise in Philadelphia. A newspaper headline greeted Reid’s arrival with a headline that said: “Andy Who?” Everybody knows his name now. Reid won more games (130) than any coach in franchise history during his 14 seasons with the Eagles. He led Philadelphia to nine playoff appearances, six division titles and five NFC championship games. But Reid couldn’t deliver a Super Bowl victory, losing to the New England Patriots after the 2004 season. For that reason, he was underappreciated by many fans and reporters in Philly.

No. 8 Kansas avenges earlier loss to No. 7 K-State, 90-78

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 18 for the Jayhawks, who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home win over Kansas State in the 10th matchup of top-10 teams in series history. Markquis Nowell scored 23 points and Keyontae Johnson had 22 to lead the Wildcats, who were trying for their first regular-season sweep of their biggest rival in four decades.

Analysis: NBA All-Star reserve voting to lead to some snubs

There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night. With good reason, too. The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players, seven apiece from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game. Here’s the problem. There’s about 25 or so guys who have serious arguments for those 14 remaining All-Star spots. That’s going to lead to some hurt feelings.

Griner’s return, free agency raises charter flight concerns

Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA has collided with free agency which has raised questions once again about teams chartering flights. Griner announced in December that she would return to the league after spending last season in a Russian jail before being released in a dramatic prisoner swap. The 6-foot-9 center is a free agent and says she’ll return to Phoenix. Players can officially sign with teams on Wednesday. Players have been unable to negotiate for charter flights and the current collective bargaining agreement requires all teams to fly commercial. If Griner needs special travel accommodations due to safety concerns the league will have to come up with a plan and any change would have to be approved by both the union and the WNBA.

Banchero headlines field for All-Star Rising Stars event

Paolo Banchero is headed to NBA All-Star weekend. The only question is whether it’ll be for one game or two. The Orlando Magic rookie and No. 1 pick in last year’s draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year’s Rising Stars Game. It’ll be held on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City. That’s two nights before the All-Star Game. Banchero leads all rookies with a 20.7 points-per-game average. He may still be selected as an All-Star reserve. Those players will be revealed Thursday.

49ers head into offseason with more questions at quarterback

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers head into another offseason with major questions at quarterback after a season filled with injuries to the most important position ended without any of them physically able to throw the the ball downfield. Week 1 starter Trey Lance is close to being fully cleared following two operations on his broken right ankle. Brock Purdy is figuring out how to treat the injured elbow that prevented him from throwing the ball more than a few yards in the NFC title game loss to Philadelphia. Jimmy Garoppolo is set to become an unrestricted free agent in six weeks.